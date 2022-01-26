Warpaint – “Champion”

New Music January 26, 2022 8:43 AM By Tom Breihan

Warpaint – “Champion”

New Music January 26, 2022 8:43 AM By Tom Breihan

Warpaint back, baby! It’s been nearly six years since the shimmery, harmony-rich Los Angeles quartet released Heads Up, their last album. The band has never fully gone away. Last year, for instance, Warpaint released a couple of one-offs, covering Gang Of Four on a tribute album and writing a new song for an HBO show. The members of the band have also kept busy with solo records and side projects; Stella Mozgawa, for instance, just announced the existence of Belief, her new duo with producer Boom Bip, two weeks ago. But an intermittently active Warpaint is one thing, and Warpaint in album mode is another. Warpaint are in album mode now.

This spring, Warpaint will follow Heads Up with a new LP called Radiate Like This. They’ve just shared opening track “Champion,” a prime example of what this band does so well. The song’s groove is tricky and complicated, but it’s also smooth and intuitive. The members of the group sing over it in rich harmonies that sound absolutely nonchalant. They sing about tapping into inner strength — “I’m a million years old/ I’m a champion” — and they make it all sound casual somehow. Below, listen to “Champion” and check out the Radiate Like This tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “Champion”
02 “Hips”
03 “Hard To Tell You”
04 “Stevie”
05 “Like Sweetness”
06 “Trouble”
07 “Proof”
08 “Altar”
09 “Melting”
10 “Send Nudes”

Radiate Like This is out 5/6 on Virgin.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: The Heights’ “How Do You Talk To An Angel”

    16 hours ago

    Taylor Swift Tells Off Damon Albarn: “It’s Really Fucked Up To Try And Discredit My Writing”

    2 days ago

    Neil Young Pulling Music From Spotify Over Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation

    2 days ago

    Album Of The Week: Cloakroom Dissolution Wave

    2 days ago

    more from New Music

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest