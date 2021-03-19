Warpaint – “Paralysed” (Gang Of Four Cover)

Before Andy Gill’s death last year, there was a Gang Of Four tribute album in the works. After he passed, it got pushed back a bit, but now The Problem With Leisure: A Celebration Of Andy Gill And Gang Of Four is coming out in May. It features a bunch of artists covering Gang Of Four songs, and in January we got to hear Tom Morello and Serj Tankian take on “Natural’s Not In It.” Today, there’s another new song from the compilation: Warpaint’s rendition of “Paralysed.”

Here’s what Jenny Lee had to say about Warpaint’s cover:

“The change will do me good.” (Damaged Goods). Best piece of advice that pretty much changed my life. Not to mention Dave Allen’s bass playing also changed me forever. Made me wanna play bass. It was cool to get inside of “Paralysed,” and for Gang Of Four to give us freedom to freak out in our way… it was a beautiful opportunity and we’re SOOO excited. It’s an honor actually to be a part of Andy’s tribute.

“Andy loved the way Warpaint created not only songs but atmospheres, without sacrificing drive and danceability,” Gill’s widow Catherine Mayer added. “The marriage of their unique sound with ‘Paralysed,’ on the face of it one of the least likely dance tracks ever, is spectacular.”

Check it out, and revisit Gang Of Four’s original, below.

The Problem With Leisure is out 5/28. Pre-order it here.