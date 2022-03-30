Earlier this month, Superorganism announced their sophomore album, World Wide Pop, with “Teeanger,” which featured CHAI and Pi Ja Ma. Today, they’re back with another single, “It’s Raining,” that finds the pop collective paired up with some different collaborators: Stephen Malkmus (who is also on another World Wide Pop song) and UK rapper Dylan Cartlidge. The song also includes a sample of Scott Walker.

“We’ve been enormous fans of Stephen Malkmus forever, and we loved the idea of combining Malkmus and Scott Walker into a strange almost broken-sounding hip hop track,” the band said in a statement. We’d done a remix for Dylan Cartlidge and absolutely loved his flow; we asked him if he’d like to try a verse and he fit so naturally. With Dylan being from the North of England and Stephen in Portland, the rain theme is all the more fitting for them too.”

Watch a video for it below.

World Wide Pop is out 7/15 via Domino. Pre-order it here.