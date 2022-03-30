Superorganism – “It’s Raining” (Feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)

New Music March 30, 2022 12:38 PM By James Rettig
0

Superorganism – “It’s Raining” (Feat. Stephen Malkmus & Dylan Cartlidge)

New Music March 30, 2022 12:38 PM By James Rettig
0

Earlier this month, Superorganism announced their sophomore album, World Wide Pop, with “Teeanger,” which featured CHAI and Pi Ja Ma. Today, they’re back with another single, “It’s Raining,” that finds the pop collective paired up with some different collaborators: Stephen Malkmus (who is also on another World Wide Pop song) and UK rapper Dylan Cartlidge. The song also includes a sample of Scott Walker.

“We’ve been enormous fans of Stephen Malkmus forever, and we loved the idea of combining Malkmus and Scott Walker into a strange almost broken-sounding hip hop track,” the band said in a statement. We’d done a remix for Dylan Cartlidge and absolutely loved his flow; we asked him if he’d like to try a verse and he fit so naturally. With Dylan being from the North of England and Stephen in Portland, the rain theme is all the more fitting for them too.”

Watch a video for it below.

World Wide Pop is out 7/15 via Domino. Pre-order it here.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Mira Calix Has Died

2 days ago 0

Oscars 2022: Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell Win Best Original Song, Diane Warren Loses For The 13th Time

3 days ago 0

New Report Conflicts Diddy’s Claim That Will Smith & Chris Rock Squashed Their Beef After The Oscars

2 days ago 0

More Details Regarding Taylor Hawkins’ Death Shared By Bogotá Health Office

4 days ago 0

Perry Farrell Shares Video Eulogy For His Best Friend Taylor Hawkins

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest