Weird Nightmare – “Lusitania”

Last month, Metz’s Alex Edkins unveiled a new project called Weird Nightmare and shared its first-ever single, “Searching For You.” His debut Weird Nightmare album is out in May, and today he’s back with a new song called “Lusitania,” as in the sinking of, though the song seems to be addressed to a girl of that name.

“‘Lusitania’ was a big breakthrough for the entire Weird Nightmare album. I realized that, musically, my goal was to make songs that would make people feel good,” Edkins said in a statement. “This idea of waking up from a terrible dream or winter changing into spring. Momentary relief. We all need that feeling right now and music has always been what I turn to most.”

Watch a video for the track below.

Weird Nightmare is out 5/20 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.