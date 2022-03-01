Alex Edkins has been leading the muscle-monster Toronto noise-rock trio Metz for a long time, and that band is still firing along; their new split 7″ with Adulkt Life comes out on Friday. But now Edkins has a whole other musical project, too. Edkins is making music on his own under the name Weird Nightmare, and he’ll release his self-titled debut this spring. Edkins put together the album during lockdown, and it’s got contributions from Chad VanGaalen and Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. Today, Edkins has shared his first single under the Weird Nightmare name, and it’s a banger.

“Searching For You,” the first song on the forthcoming Weird Nightmare album, is a clear sign that Weird Nightmare will be its own thing. With Metz, Edkins always buried catchy and energetic hooks in the band’s sludgy churn. “Searching For You” puts those hooks front-and-center. It’s a raw, fired-up, catchy guitar-rock song. It’s fast and hard and a little bit lo-fi, but it’s also bright and melodic and welcoming. In a press release, Edkins describes “Searching For You” like this:

It’s a fun, no nonsense rock ‘n’ roll song. It’s about searching for meaning and inspiration all around us. In my mind, the “you” in the chorus refers to something bigger than companionship or love; it’s that intangible thing we all look for but never find.

Soon, Edkins will take Weird Nightmare out on its first show, playing with fellow Sub Pop act Kiwi Jr. Below, check out director Ryan Thompson’s psychedelic animated video for “Searching For You,” as well as the Weird Nightmare tour dates and album tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Searching For You”

02 “Nibs”

03 “Lusitania”

04 “Wrecked”

05 “Sunday Driver”

06 “Darkroom”

07 “Dream”

08 “Zebra Dance”

09 “Oh No”

10 “Holding Out”

TOUR DATES:

5/21 – Toronto, ON @ Baby G

6/17 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *

6/18 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

7/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s AlL Right *

7/29 – Rehoboth Beach, DE @ Dogfish Head Brewery *

7/30 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *

7/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

* with Kiwi Jr

Weird Nightmare’s self-titled debut is out 5/20 on Sub Pop.