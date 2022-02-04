We haven’t heard too much from Metz since they released 2020’s Atlas Vending. That changes today, though, as the Toronto hardcore group have announced a new split 7″ with UK punk torchbearers Adulkt Life. Metz’s contribution, “Demolition Row,” is out now. “It’s quite singular,” Metz’s Alex Edkins says of “Demolition Row,” adding, “We’ve never sounded this way before.”

Meanwhile, Adulkt Life’s tracks, “Book Of Curses” and “Ants & Lions,” were intended for the group’s 2020 LP, Book Of Curses, but were ultimately cut. Singer Chris Rowley calls the former track a “belligerent satellite” for the end of time: “like in a few weeks.”

Rowley adds of teaming up with Metz: “When you’ve made yr small space attack ship mostly from sharp sticks and dashboards and recycled fuel stuffs Metz ship looks clean and tended for battles to come. Very happy to be sharing crew n rink with them.”

Listen to “Demolition Row” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Demolition Row”

02 “Book of Curses”

03 “Ants & Lions”

TOUR DATES:

03/28 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

04/01 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy 2⁣

04/02 – Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social⁣

04/03 – Manchester, UK @ YES

04/04 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny⁣

04/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo⁣

04/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club⁣

04/08 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla⁣

04/09 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store (SOLD OUT)

04/10 – London, UK @ Scala⁣ w/ Adulkt Life

05/12 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival

08/24 – Torremolinos, Spain @ Canela Party

Metz and Adulkt Life’s split 7″ is out 3/4 via What’s Your Rupture? Pre-order it here.