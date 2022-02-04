METZ – “Demolition Row”
We haven’t heard too much from Metz since they released 2020’s Atlas Vending. That changes today, though, as the Toronto hardcore group have announced a new split 7″ with UK punk torchbearers Adulkt Life. Metz’s contribution, “Demolition Row,” is out now. “It’s quite singular,” Metz’s Alex Edkins says of “Demolition Row,” adding, “We’ve never sounded this way before.”
Meanwhile, Adulkt Life’s tracks, “Book Of Curses” and “Ants & Lions,” were intended for the group’s 2020 LP, Book Of Curses, but were ultimately cut. Singer Chris Rowley calls the former track a “belligerent satellite” for the end of time: “like in a few weeks.”
Rowley adds of teaming up with Metz: “When you’ve made yr small space attack ship mostly from sharp sticks and dashboards and recycled fuel stuffs Metz ship looks clean and tended for battles to come. Very happy to be sharing crew n rink with them.”
Listen to “Demolition Row” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Demolition Row”
02 “Book of Curses”
03 “Ants & Lions”
TOUR DATES:
03/28 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
03/29 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
04/01 – Leicester, UK @ O2 Academy 2
04/02 – Blackpool, UK @ Bootleg Social
04/03 – Manchester, UK @ YES
04/04 – Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
04/06 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo
04/07 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
04/08 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
04/09 – Brighton, UK @ Green Door Store (SOLD OUT)
04/10 – London, UK @ Scala w/ Adulkt Life
05/12 – Austin, TX @ Oblivion Access Festival
08/24 – Torremolinos, Spain @ Canela Party
Metz and Adulkt Life’s split 7″ is out 3/4 via What’s Your Rupture? Pre-order it here.