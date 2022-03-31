Toro y Moi – “Déjà Vu”

Toro y Moi – “Déjà Vu”

Chris Maggio

New Music March 31, 2022 12:05 PM By Chris DeVille
0

This new Toro y Moi album Mahal is shaping up excellently, but then, Toro albums usually do. Early singles “Postman,” “Magazine,” and “The Loop” have shown off Chaz Bear’s mastery of crisp psychedelic funk, and so does today’s new single.

“Déjà Vu” is an incredible song that doesn’t get all thirsty about grabbing your attention. The music matches Hendrix-esque backwards guitar explorations with a lightweight bass-powered groove. Along the way Bear sings with a light touch, building to airy harmonies without losing the understated vibe. “I think I’m free, but I’m tied down,” Bear sings. In director Justin Morris’ video, the lyric becomes quite literal — one of several visions revealed by stepping into a magical limousine.

Talking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Bear explained, “This one’s definitely a sort of a slice of American pie, sort of like a collage of Americana imagery, and it’s an ode to the Southern lifestyle. And I just really wanted to show some country boy. I never really showed my country boy.” Watch the video below.

Mahal is out 4/29 on Dead Oceans.

Chris DeVille Staff

