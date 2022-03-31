Hold Your Wrath: Sky Ferreira Teases New Single “Don’t Forget”

I don’t like hearing this any more than you do, but next year Sky Ferreira’s magnificent debut album Night Time, My Time will turn 10 years old. Even more distressing than the passage of time: Ferreira still hasn’t followed it up, despite teasing the imminent release of a sophomore album called Masochism since 2015.

Ferreira seemed to be finally launching a rollout in 2019 with the release of her Lynchian epic “Downhill Lullaby.” But that single was also accompanied by a Pitchfork feature in which Ferreira explained her painfully inefficient creative process, which is, in writer Camille Dodero’s words, “akin to playing charades blind-folded while riding a dog, and everyone else guesses with kazoos,” with Ferreira attempting to explain the sounds in her head to the musicians and producers around her. At the time, the implication was that the album was finished and “Downhill Lullaby” was its closing track. But to many listeners’ frustration, it’s been three years since that song came out, and Masochism still has not materialized.

That may finally be changing. Last night on Instagram, Ferreira asked fans to pause their “wrath and death threats” until April. Today on Instagram and YouTube she posted a teaser for a new single called “Don’t Forget,” which is “coming soon.” The caption on the video reads: “remember me?” Longtime collaborator Jorge Elbrecht comments, “get reddi wrld,” with lots of enthusiastic emojis. A publicist at Capitol Records just sent out an email teasing the song’s release as well, pointing to Ferreira’s Instagram post. I don’t know if we’re really getting Masochism, or if she’s even still calling the album Masochism, but a new Sky Ferreira single is definitely imminent. Will it drop tonight? Tomorrow? Next week? We’ll certainly let you know when it emerges…