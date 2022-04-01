Eddie Murphy Reportedly Playing George Clinton In New Biopic

News March 31, 2022 8:15 PM By Rachel Brodsky
It’s a good month to be George Clinton. Not only has the Parliament-Funkadelic leader been immortalized via street sign in New Jersey, but now Deadline reports that Eddie Murphy is in talks to portray Clinton in an upcoming biopic.

According to Deadline, Murphy will produce the biopic alongside John Davis and Catherine Davis, who are currently at work retaining the rights to Clinton’s story. The film will chronicle Clinton’s early days in North Carolina (and one would assume Plainfield, New Jersey) and track his rise in Parliament and Funkadelic (known as the combined psychedelic-funk project Parliament-Funkadelic).

Clinton, of course, recently celebrated his 80th birthday. He was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 1997 with 15 other members of P-Funk. In 2019, he and those members were awarded the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

