New Jersey Street Renamed Parliament Funkadelic Way

News March 17, 2022 9:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky
News March 17, 2022 9:24 PM By Rachel Brodsky
Five blocks of a street in Plainfield, New Jersey have been renamed Parliament Funkadelic Way, after George Clinton’s iconic funk music collective. (The band originally formed in the late ’50s in Plainfield as doo-wop group the Parliaments.) A P-Funk-themed mural is also coming to the city’s train station and, according to Asbury Park Press, the Cleveland Avenue arts district will be renamed for Clinton and P-Funk.

Clinton, meanwhile, was honored in Plainfield and Newark as part of an 80th birthday celebration. “I appreciate this so much,” said Clinton prior to the renaming. “I want you to know there were a lot of people in Parliament making this music with this thing here. The band was from Plainfield and we made the music in Silk Palace and this organization was on 2nd Street. We’re here with P-Funk and we stand here almost 50 years later.” Check out all of the photos from the ceremony here.

