It’s always an event when Big Thief play a late-night TV show. That band has the rare ability to summon intensity and focus even in talk-show studios, and their fierce interplay comes through TV cameras in ways that most bands can’t get across. The band is coming off of the critically beloved double album Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You, and they’re getting ready to do a whole lot of touring. When Big Thief played Fallon last night, their whole vibe was different.

Big Thief didn’t play the Fallon studio. Instead, they sent in a video of themselves performing “Spud Infinity” in what looked like a sunny living room. That changed the dynamic. The members of Big Thief always seem like an insular whole — like they’re communicating with each other when playing live and we’re all just lucky to get a chance to sit in and watch. That came through even more in last night’s performance, when the band’s members really just seemed like they were having a fun, low-stakes afternoon family jam session.

The “Spud Infinity” performance wasn’t exactly intense, but that probably fits the feel of the song better. The members of Big Thief all looked like they were having a blast, and bassist Max Oleartchik deserves major props for rocking the long-hair/mustache/no-shirt/leather-vest ensemble, like a biker in a ’60s movie, without making it seem forced. Adrianne Lenker’s brother Noah is also in there, playing jaw harp. Watch the performance below.

Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You is out now on 4AD.