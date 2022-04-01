Pabllo Vittar is a Brazilian drag queen, musician, and activist who’s collaborated with Charli XCX a couple of times and who’s gearing up for a world tour that includes stops at festivals like Primavera Sound and the Chile, Argentina, and Brazil editions of Lollapalooza. Today, Vittar has teamed up with Rina Sawayama, another recent-vintage Charli collaborator, on a thumping, euphoric dance-pop track called “Follow Me.”

In a press release, Vittar says:

I’m so excited to release this song with Rina — she is such an icon, and I’m so pleased we managed to make this song work as it’s the perfect combination of our music styles. I really hope the fans love it as much as we do. Shooting the video was so much fun as well, wearing iconic outfits, and strutting our stuff on the runway! SERVE!

Meanwhile, Sawaywama says:

I have been such an admirer of Pabllo for so long — she is nothing short of an icon and so for us to collaborate on an original I wanted a moment that felt fitting. When she sent me the idea for “Follow Me,” I was just in love with it immediately and the process from then has been a dream. From working on the music to the video, I’m honored to be a part of the song and be let into her world — I hope both hers and my gorgeous fans are as obsessed with it as we are.

In director Amber Park’s video, Vittar and Sawayama rock vintage Dior and strike serious poses. Check it out below.

“Follow Me” is out now on Dirty Hit.