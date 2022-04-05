Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

For indie artists without trust funds or celebrity parents, there is little hope that the accepted signifiers of success will bring substantial change to material conditions on tour. “There’s this idea at play that’s like, you pay your dues and you get them out of the way,” Smith notes. “Wednesday is a successful band. They’re still dealing with this reality. So the idea that it’s a temporary condition, I think, is false.”

Meanwhile, the pandemic has not only forced musicians to shoulder the responsibility of keeping themselves and their fans healthy — such as begging audiences to wear masks — but has also burdened them with new costs and stressors on the road. After releasing Planet (i) just before the delta variant landed, Williams extensively toured throughout 2021 and early 2022 without anyone in her touring party testing positive. But it has required vigilance — she frequently tests and monitors the COVID numbers in each city — and has come at a financial cost.

“Buying rapid COVID tests really sucks,” Williams says. “They’re like $10 a test. And if you’re testing a couple times a week for five people, it really adds up. I think it’s kind of crazy that that’s an expense that individual people have to cover.”

A band can conceivably forgo this cost by finding free testing sites, but it’s not easy to coordinate testing hours and locations while traveling cross-country, Williams notes. And this is not to mention the loss incurred to countless acts when someone in the touring party does test positive and shows must be postponed or canceled at the last minute. (Members of Wednesday’s touring party did wind up getting COVID during their recent leg of shows.)

Still, for Williams, the hardest part of touring during the pandemic has been needing to advocate for herself and her band even more than usual. Masks are a big example.

“There have been many venues where we walk in and nobody is masked,” Williams says. “It’s stressful and also necessary for me to request that people put their masks on. I am there because I want to play music for people. It just feels shitty to have to be making these calls because the government won’t.”

* * *

When Stephen Burdick, the lead singer of the Stone Eye, a grunge-adjacent rock band from Philadelphia, saw Wednesday’s tour earnings, he replied with what he considered a helpful suggestion.

“Ya’ll gotta do some DoorDash/instacart on your days off,” Burdick, a.k.a. @TheStoneEye, tweeted. “We payed [sic] for our 3 night, $70 a night stay in Raleigh that way.”

Some fellow musicians were appalled. The idea of musicians juggling already-grueling tour itineraries with low-wage stints in the gig economy seemed like a bleak satire of late capitalism.

But when reached for interview, Burdick, who has a small audio engineering company, confirms that he wasn’t joking. He was dead serious.

In their spare time at home, he and his bandmates have been picking up shifts on delivery apps like DoorDash and Instacart for two or three years, just as a way to make some extra cash. During the band’s recent tour through the South, they decided to try using the apps on the road to pay for hotel stays.

“This run was the first time we tried it,” Burdick says. “We ended up doing 14 days out but only eight shows, so we have time to kill. Instead of spending $200 on a hotel and doing nothing, we’re like, ‘Shit, might as well make some money back, you know?’ And it worked out. We ended up paying for our hotel.”

The experiment was a success, to Burdick’s mind. But it was only feasible because the band had substantial downtime between shows — and because the musicians already have experience with the delivery apps.

In between gigs, “We have no urgency to go to the next town or whatever,” Burdick says. “We’re like, ‘Alright. Let’s split up shifts.’ Two guys go out for a few hours. Two guys go out for a few more hours. Spend like six, seven hours in total doing it. Then come back and you’re like, ‘Well, the hotel’s covered, and dinner tonight!'”

“It supplements income,” Burdick adds. “Especially when it’s a hard market right now. It’s just what you gotta do, I feel like.”

Isn’t this all a little depressing? “Not really,” Burdick says cheerily. “I think it’s about knowing your worth. We’re the Stone Eye. Who knows the Stone Eye, know what I mean? We’re playing clubs to 30 people. We can’t really demand a guarantee.” The band tours in a minivan, and acknowledges that they’re not big enough to make a living from music.

Other musicians were disturbed by the Stone Eye’s proposed solution to touring woes.

“I have never heard of anyone doing that. Have never considered doing that,” Ella Williams says, noting that she just completed a West Coast tour, during which a day off basically means driving for 13 hours. “So you know,” she laughs, “didn’t really have time for any extra DoorDash shifts.”

Zachary Cole Smith is familiar with other money-saving tour hacks, such as what he calls “the free Chipotle trick.” (In brief, call Chipotle, say you’re representing such-and-such band, and ask to speak to a manager. Introduce yourself like you have some sort of authority, and your band might get free Chipotle… maybe?)

But he has never encountered the delivery-app solution. And he hopes he never does. “It’s like, man, would you say that to anybody else working in any field? Like, ‘Damn, you didn’t make money at your job, get another job!'” Smith says.

He found it particularly demoralizing that the DoorDash suggestion came from a fellow musician.

“If somebody in your same field is calling for better living conditions, they’re not doing it for themselves. They’re doing it also for you!” Smith exclaims. “The industry pits us against each other, but we’re all in the same fucking crab pot or whatever. We can lift each other.”