Floating Points – “Grammar”

Last year, Sam Shepherd’s Floating Points project emerged with something different: the stunning, celestial album-length collaboration with Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra, Promises. It was one of the best albums of 2021. Earlier this year, Shepherd came back with a return to his more straight-up electronic lane, “Vocoder.” It ranked amongst our favorite songs that week. Today, he’s back with another new track.

Floating Points’ latest is called “Grammar.” It’s probably even more of a straight up dancefloor banger than “Vocoder,” sprawling out over nearly eight minutes and addictively pulsing the whole way through. Check it out below.