Floating Points – “Vocoder”
Last year Floating Points, aka electronic producer Sam Shepherd, teamed with free jazz icon Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra on Promises, a staggering, emotionally charged work that stands as one of 2021’s very best albums. Today he’s back with a very different offering. “Vocoder,” the first new Floating Points single since Promises, finds Shepherd returning to the realm of heady, frenetic club music. Brisk and uptempo yet never overblown, it’s seven and a half minutes that will have your body moving and your head spinning. Listen below.
“Vocoder” is out now on Ninja Tune.