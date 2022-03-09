Floating Points – “Vocoder”

New Music March 9, 2022 8:18 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Floating Points – “Vocoder”

New Music March 9, 2022 8:18 AM By Chris DeVille
0

Last year Floating Points, aka electronic producer Sam Shepherd, teamed with free jazz icon Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra on Promises, a staggering, emotionally charged work that stands as one of 2021’s very best albums. Today he’s back with a very different offering. “Vocoder,” the first new Floating Points single since Promises, finds Shepherd returning to the realm of heady, frenetic club music. Brisk and uptempo yet never overblown, it’s seven and a half minutes that will have your body moving and your head spinning. Listen below.

“Vocoder” is out now on Ninja Tune.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Watch Sting Play Newly Relevant “Russians” In Support Of Help Ukraine

4 days ago 0

Post Malone Says Musician Suing Him Over “Circles” Only Contributed “Extremely Commonplace” Chord Progression

4 days ago 0

Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Lisa Loeb & Nine Stories’ “Stay (I Missed You)”

2 days ago 0

Bob Dylan Wrote 60+ Essays About Music For New Book The Philosophy Of Modern Song

21 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest