Grammys: Watch Billie Eilish, Rocking A Taylor Hawkins Shirt, Sing In An Onstage Rainstorm

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

News April 3, 2022 9:10 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Grammys: Watch Billie Eilish, Rocking A Taylor Hawkins Shirt, Sing In An Onstage Rainstorm

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

News April 3, 2022 9:10 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Last week, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won an Oscar. Tonight, they performed together at the Grammys. Eilish wore a shirt with a picture of the late Taylor Hawkins, and she sang the title track of her 2021 album Happier Than Ever on the big show, starting the song off in a set that was made up to look like the bedroom where she started off recording music. As the song built up to its rock-out climax, Eilish joined Finneas on that stage structure’s roof, and the two of them got to headbanging while a rain machine soaked them both. Watch the performance below.

Eilish is up for a whole lot of Grammys tonight, including Record, Album, and Song Of The Year. Earlier today Foo Fighters swept the rock categories in the Premiere Ceremony.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Car Seat Headrest Performed In A Fursuit Last Night

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” (Feat. LV)

3 days ago 0

Joni Mitchell Sings Onstage For The First Time In 9 Years; Gets Covered By Beck, St. Vincent, & More At MusiCares Gala

2 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg’s Extremely Fun James Corden Performance

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest