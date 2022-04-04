Last week, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas won an Oscar. Tonight, they performed together at the Grammys. Eilish wore a shirt with a picture of the late Taylor Hawkins, and she sang the title track of her 2021 album Happier Than Ever on the big show, starting the song off in a set that was made up to look like the bedroom where she started off recording music. As the song built up to its rock-out climax, Eilish joined Finneas on that stage structure’s roof, and the two of them got to headbanging while a rain machine soaked them both. Watch the performance below.

Eilish is up for a whole lot of Grammys tonight, including Record, Album, and Song Of The Year. Earlier today Foo Fighters swept the rock categories in the Premiere Ceremony.