Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell’s No Time To Die has won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 2022 Oscars.

“No Time To Die” beat out Beyoncé’s “Be Alive” (from King Richard), the Lin-Manuel Miranda-penned “Dos Oruguitas” (from Encanto), Van Morrison’s “Down To Joy” (from Belfast), and Reba McEntire’s “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, which was written by Diane Warren.

Warren’s “Somehow You Do” nomination was the 13th time that the songwriter had been nominated and lost Best Original Song at the Academy Awards. Her first nomination was for the chart-topping Mannequin song “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” back in 1988.

In her speech Eilish thanked Johnny Marr, who performed on the track, “for taking our song and making it worthy of James Bond.” Earlier in the night, she and Finneas performed the track at the ceremony.