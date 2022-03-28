Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell performed their James Bond theme song “No Time To Die” at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony. They were introduced by Bond villain Rami Malek. “No Time To Die” was nominated this year for Best Original Song.

“No Time To Die” was first released in February 2020 when the James Bond film was scheduled to come out that spring. No Time To Die ended up being released in the fall of 2021. Around this time last year, “No Time To Die” won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media, a weird quirk due to the film’s protracted rollout.

Watch clips from their Oscars performance below.