Grammys: Jon Batiste Wins Album Of The Year

The Grammys: Always full of surprises! New Orleans jazz musician and Colbert bandleader has already won an Oscar, but nobody expected the Grammys to hand him Album Of The Year for his LP We Are. But that’s what happened. Batiste beat out a field that included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and last year’s winner Taylor Swift. Batiste was this year’s most nominated artist, and ended up taking home the most trophies with five. He also performed his song “Freedom” during the show.

Lenny Kravitz presented Batiste the Album Of The Year Grammy. The other nominees in that category were the following:

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda

Check out our list of 2022 Grammy winners here.

