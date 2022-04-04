The Grammys: Always full of surprises! New Orleans jazz musician and Colbert bandleader has already won an Oscar, but nobody expected the Grammys to hand him Album Of The Year for his LP We Are. But that’s what happened. Batiste beat out a field that included Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, and last year’s winner Taylor Swift. Batiste was this year’s most nominated artist, and ended up taking home the most trophies with five. He also performed his song “Freedom” during the show.

Lenny Kravitz presented Batiste the Album Of The Year Grammy. The other nominees in that category were the following:

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

