The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are here. Are you excited?

The event was postponed for the second year in a row thanks to COVID. It was originally supposed to take place in January at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. With the rescheduled April date, the ceremony was moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This is the first time that the Grammys has taken place anywhere other than LA or New York since 1973 when it took place in Nashville.

As with any modern-day Grammys, there has been controversy. It was reported that Kanye West and Taylor Swift were added to the Album Of The Year nominees slate only a day before the nominations were announced; West was more recently barred from performing at the ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.” Drake, after being nominated for two awards, withdrew himself from consideration. And after facing criticism for Marilyn Manson and Louis CK picking up nominations, Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said that the Recording Academy “won’t look back at people’s history.” Manson was later removed from the nomination slate, though only for a technicality; Louis CK is still nominated in Best Comedy Album.

The 2022 Grammys roll on. There are a number of first-time nominees this year, which means we might see a few first-time winners. Those could include ABBA, Selena Gomez, Low, Japanese Breakfast, and Sun Ra Arkestra. Tonight’s ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will include performances from Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, BTS, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. There will also be a tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to perform), a “Stand Up For Ukraine” segment, and a rare television appearance from MusiCares’ Person Of The Year Joni Mitchell.

Jon Batiste leads this year’s field of nominations with 11. We ran down who should win and who will win for some of the night’s awards, but anything can happen. We’ll be updating this post all day as the results come in, starting with the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, which starts at 3:30PM ET. The official broadcast begins at 8PM. Check here for the eventual winners in a selection of notable categories (the exhaustive list is at grammy.com) and come hang out in the comments if you can manage to log in.

Record Of The Year

ABBA – “I Still Have Faith In You”

Jon Batiste – “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

* Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Album Of The Year

* Jon Batiste – We Are

Justin Bieber – Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe

Doja Cat – Planet Her Deluxe

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett – Love For Sale

H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Song Of The Year

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Alicia Keys – “A Beautiful Noise” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

* Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

* Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get a Kick Out of You”

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – “Lonely”

BTS – “Butter”

Coldplay – “Higher Power”

* Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

* Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas

Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina

Willie Nelson – That’s Life

Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

* Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – “Anyone”

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Ariana Grande – “Positions”

* Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”

Best Rock Song

Weezer – “All My Favorite Songs”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Mammoth WVH – “Distance”

Paul McCartney – “Find My Way”

* Foo Fighters – “Waiting On A War”

Best Rock Album

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1

* Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC – “Shot In The Dark”

Black Pumas – “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studios A)”

Chris Cornell – “Nothing Compares 2 U”

Deftones – “Ohms”

* Foo Fighters – “Making A Fire”

Best Alternative Music Album

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunshine

* St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home

Best Metal Performance

Deftones – “Genesis”

* Dream Theater – “The Alien”

Gojira – “Amazonia”

Mastodon – “Pushing The Tides”

Rob Zombie – “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)”

Best R&B Performance

Snoh Aalegra – “Lost You”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

H.E.R. – “Damage”

* Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” (tie)

* Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings” (tie)

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Jon Batiste – “I Need You”

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, & Kenyon Dixon – “Bring It On Home To Me” (Feat. Charlie Bereal)

Leon Bridges – “Born Again” (Feat. Robert Glasper)

* H.E.R. – “Fight For You”

Lucky Daye – “How Much Can A Heart Take” (Feat. Yebba)

Best R&B Song

H.E.R. – “Damage”

SZA – “Good Days”

Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”

* Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”

Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Best Progressive R&B Album

Eric Bellinger – New Light

Cory Henry – Something To Say

Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant

* Lucky Daye – Table For Two

Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert

Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay

Best R&B Album

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind

* Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best Rap Performance

* Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Cardi B – “Up”

J. Cole – “My .Life” (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)

Drake – “Way 2 Sexy” (Feat. Future & Young Thug)

Megan Thee Stallion – “Thot Shit”

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole – “Pride Is The Devil” (Feat. Lil Baby)

Doja Cat – “Need To Know”

Lil Nas X – “Industry Baby” (Feat. Jack Harlow)

Tyler The Creator – “Wusyaname” (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)

* Kanye West – “Hurricane” (Feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby)

Best Rap Song

DMX – “Bath Salts” (Feat. Jay-Z & Nas)

Saweetie – “Best Friend” (Feat. Doja Cat)

Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

* Kanye West – “Jail” (Feat. Jay-Z)

J. Cole – “My .Life” (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Nas – King’s Disease II

* Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Afrojack & David Guetta – “Hero”

Olafur Arnalds – “Loom” (Feat. Bonobo)

James Blake – “Before”

Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Heartbreak”

Caribou – “You Can Do It”

* Rufus Du Sol – “Alive”

Tiesto – “The Business”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

* Black Coffee – Subconsciously

ILLENIUM – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best Country Solo Performance

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Jason Isbell – “All I Do Is Drive”

Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”

* Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

* Brothers Osborne – “Younger Me”

Dan + Shay – “Glad You Exist”

Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”

Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”

Best Country Song

Maren Morris – “Better Than We Found It”

Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”

* Chris Stapleton – “Cold”

Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”

Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”

Best Country Album

Brothers Osbourne – Skeleton

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita

* Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

* Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo

J Balvin – Jose

Karol G – KG0516

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – Vértigo

Paula Arenas – Mis Amores

Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua

Camilo – Mis Manos

* Alex Cuba – Mendó

Selena Gomez – Revelación

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

* Jack Antonoff

Roget Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

Hit-Boy

Ricky Reed

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Marias – Cinema

Yebba – Dawn

Low – Hey What

* Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments

Best Recording Package

Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot / American Girls

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage

* 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang

Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison

Soul Of Ears – Zeta

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

* George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Editions

Soccer Mommy – Color Theory

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)

Gang Of Four – 77-81

Mac Miller – Swimming In Circles

Best Historical Album

Marian Anderson – Marian Anderson – Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings

Various Artists – Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895

Various Artists – Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music

* Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Prince – Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Music Film

Bo Burnham – Inside

David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles

Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui

* Various Artists & Questlove – Summer Of Soul

Best Music Video

AC/DC – “Shot In The Dark”

* Jon Batiste – “Freedom”

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”

Justin Bieber – “Peaches”

Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Various Artists – Cruella

Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen

Various Artists – In The Heights

Various Artists – One Night In Miami…

Jennifer Hudson – Respect

Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1

* Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Kris Bowers – Bridgerton

Hans Zimmer – Dune

Ludwig Goransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol 2 (Chapters 13-16)

* Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit (tie)

* Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, & Atticus Ross – Soul (tie)

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez – “Agatha All Along” (From Wandavision Episode 7)

* Bo Burnham – “All Eyes On Me” (From Inside)

P!nk – “All I Know So Far” (From P!nk: All I Know So Far)

H.E.R. – “Fight For You” (From Judas And The Black Messiah)

Jennifer Hudson – “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (From Respect)

Best American Roots Performance

* Jon Batiste – “Cry”

Billy Strings – “Love And Regret”

The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Bela Fleck – “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free”

Brandy Clark – “Same Devil” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Allison Russell – “Nightflyer”

Best American Roots Song

Rhiannon Giddens – “Avalon” (Feat. Francesco Turrisi)

Valerie June – “Call Me A Fool” (Feat. Carla Thomas)

* Jon Batiste – “Cry”

Yola – “Diamond Studded Shoes”

Allison Russell – “Nightflyer”

Best Americana Album

Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere

John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings

* Los Lobos – Native Sons

Allison Russell – Outside Child

Yola – Stand For Myself

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Renewal

* Bela Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart

The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute To Bill Monroe

Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)

Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See

Best Traditional Blues Album

Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years Of Blues

Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues

* Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying

Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You

Kim Wilson – Take Me Back

Best Contemporary Blues Album

The Black Keys – Delta Kream

Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea

Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War

Steve Cropper – Fire It Up

* Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662

Best Reggae Album

Etana – Pamoja

Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration

Sean Paul – Live N Livin

Jesse Royal – Royal

* Soja – Beauty in the Silence

Spice – 10

Best New Age Album

Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers

* Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides

Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea

Opium Moon – Night + Day

Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever

Best Global Music Album

Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.

Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert

* Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature

Femi Kuti & Made Kuti – Legacy +

Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition

Best Global Music Performance

* Arooj Aftab – “Mohabbat”

Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – “Do Yourself”

Femi Kuti – “Pà Pá Pà”

Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – “Blewu”

Wizkid – “Essence” (Feat. Tems)

Best Folk Album

Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Lonely Night (Live)

Tyler Childers – Long Violent History

Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)

* Rhiannon Giddens w/ Franceso Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home

Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – “Sackodougou”

Kenny Barron – “Kick Those Feet”

Jon Batiste – “Bigger Than Us”

Terence Blanchard – “Absence”

* Chick Corea – “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project – Generations

Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue

Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler

Gretchen Parlato – Flor

* Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul

Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective & the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence

* Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline

Chick Corea, John Patitucci, & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live

Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live At Birdland!

Jazzmeia Horn & Her Noble Force – Dear Love

* Christian McBride Big Band- For Jimmy, Wes, And Oliver

Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling

Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – “We Win”

H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven – “Man Of Your Word”

* CeCe Winans – “Believe For It”

Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh” (Feat. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Natalie Grant – No Stranger

Israel And New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2

Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)

Tauren Wells – Citizen Of Heaven (Live)

* Elevation & Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement

Best Roots Gospel Album

Harry Connick Jr. – Alone With My Faith

Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother

Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Keeping On

The Isaacs – Songs For The Times

* Carrie Underwood – My Savior

Best Orchestral Performance

Nashville Symphony Orchestra (conductor: Giancarlo Guerrero) – “Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre”

Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (conductor: Manfred Honeck) – “Beethoven: Symphony No. 9”

San Francisco Symphony (conductor: Nico Muhly) – “Muhly: Throughline”

* Philadelphia Orchestra (conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin) – “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3”

Seattle Symphony Orchestra (conductor: Thomas Dausgaard) – “Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy”

Best Spoken Word Album

LeVar Burton – Aftermath

* Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis

J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago

Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46

Barack Obama – A Promised Land

Best Comedy Album

Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine

Chelsea Handler – Evolution

* Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK

Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life

Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American

Kevin Hart – Zero Fucks Given

Best Musical Theater Album

Andrew Lloyd’s Webber’s Cinderella

Burt Bacharach And Steven Sater’s Some Lovers

Girl From The North Country

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots

* The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Best Immersive Audio Album

* Alicia Keys – Alicia

Patricia Barber – Clique

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Steven Wilson – The Future Bites

Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grende

Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)

Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora

Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)

Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd

Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake Of Sorrows Engulfed In Rage

* Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack Of The American Soldier