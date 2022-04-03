Grammys 2022 Winners, Videos, & Memes
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are here. Are you excited?
The event was postponed for the second year in a row thanks to COVID. It was originally supposed to take place in January at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. With the rescheduled April date, the ceremony was moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. This is the first time that the Grammys has taken place anywhere other than LA or New York since 1973 when it took place in Nashville.
As with any modern-day Grammys, there has been controversy. It was reported that Kanye West and Taylor Swift were added to the Album Of The Year nominees slate only a day before the nominations were announced; West was more recently barred from performing at the ceremony due to “concerning online behavior.” Drake, after being nominated for two awards, withdrew himself from consideration. And after facing criticism for Marilyn Manson and Louis CK picking up nominations, Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said that the Recording Academy “won’t look back at people’s history.” Manson was later removed from the nomination slate, though only for a technicality; Louis CK is still nominated in Best Comedy Album.
The 2022 Grammys roll on. There are a number of first-time nominees this year, which means we might see a few first-time winners. Those could include ABBA, Selena Gomez, Low, Japanese Breakfast, and Sun Ra Arkestra. Tonight’s ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will include performances from Silk Sonic, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, BTS, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, and more. There will also be a tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters were originally scheduled to perform), a “Stand Up For Ukraine” segment, and a rare television appearance from MusiCares’ Person Of The Year Joni Mitchell.
Jon Batiste leads this year’s field of nominations with 11. We ran down who should win and who will win for some of the night’s awards, but anything can happen. We’ll be updating this post all day as the results come in, starting with the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, which starts at 3:30PM ET. The official broadcast begins at 8PM. Check here for the eventual winners in a selection of notable categories (the exhaustive list is at grammy.com) and come hang out in the comments if you can manage to log in.
Record Of The Year
ABBA – “I Still Have Faith In You”
Jon Batiste – “Freedom”
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
* Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Album Of The Year
* Jon Batiste – We Are
Justin Bieber – Justice: Triple Chucks Deluxe
Doja Cat – Planet Her Deluxe
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett – Love For Sale
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
Song Of The Year
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Alicia Keys – “A Beautiful Noise” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)
* Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
Finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
* Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get a Kick Out of You”
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco – “Lonely”
BTS – “Butter”
Coldplay – “Higher Power”
* Doja Cat – “Kiss Me More” (Feat. SZA)
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
* Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale
Norah Jones – ‘Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly – A Tori Kelly Christmas
Ledisi – Ledisi Sings Nina
Willie Nelson – That’s Life
Dolly Parton – A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
* Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – “Anyone”
Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Ariana Grande – “Positions”
* Olivia Rodrigo – “Drivers License”
Best Rock Song
Weezer – “All My Favorite Songs”
Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”
Mammoth WVH – “Distance”
Paul McCartney – “Find My Way”
* Foo Fighters – “Waiting On A War”
Best Rock Album
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1
* Foo Fighters – Medicine At Midnight
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Rock Performance
AC/DC – “Shot In The Dark”
Black Pumas – “Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studios A)”
Chris Cornell – “Nothing Compares 2 U”
Deftones – “Ohms”
* Foo Fighters – “Making A Fire”
Best Alternative Music Album
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunshine
* St. Vincent – Daddy’s Home
Best Metal Performance
Deftones – “Genesis”
* Dream Theater – “The Alien”
Gojira – “Amazonia”
Mastodon – “Pushing The Tides”
Rob Zombie – “The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)”
Best R&B Performance
Snoh Aalegra – “Lost You”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches” (Feat. Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
H.E.R. – “Damage”
* Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open” (tie)
* Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings” (tie)
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Jon Batiste – “I Need You”
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton, & Kenyon Dixon – “Bring It On Home To Me” (Feat. Charlie Bereal)
Leon Bridges – “Born Again” (Feat. Robert Glasper)
* H.E.R. – “Fight For You”
Lucky Daye – “How Much Can A Heart Take” (Feat. Yebba)
Best R&B Song
H.E.R. – “Damage”
SZA – “Good Days”
Giveon – “Heartbreak Anniversary”
* Silk Sonic – “Leave The Door Open”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Eric Bellinger – New Light
Cory Henry – Something To Say
Hiatus Kaiyote – Mood Valiant
* Lucky Daye – Table For Two
Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, & Kamasi Washington – Dinner Party: Dessert
Masego – Studying Abroad: Extended Stay
Best R&B Album
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold-Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back Of My Mind
* Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance
* Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Cardi B – “Up”
J. Cole – “My .Life” (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)
Drake – “Way 2 Sexy” (Feat. Future & Young Thug)
Megan Thee Stallion – “Thot Shit”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
J. Cole – “Pride Is The Devil” (Feat. Lil Baby)
Doja Cat – “Need To Know”
Lil Nas X – “Industry Baby” (Feat. Jack Harlow)
Tyler The Creator – “Wusyaname” (Feat. YoungBoyNever Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign)
* Kanye West – “Hurricane” (Feat. The Weeknd & Lil Baby)
Best Rap Song
DMX – “Bath Salts” (Feat. Jay-Z & Nas)
Saweetie – “Best Friend” (Feat. Doja Cat)
Baby Keem – “Family Ties” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
* Kanye West – “Jail” (Feat. Jay-Z)
J. Cole – “My .Life” (Feat. 21 Savage & Morray)
Best Rap Album
J. Cole – The Off-Season
Nas – King’s Disease II
* Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Afrojack & David Guetta – “Hero”
Olafur Arnalds – “Loom” (Feat. Bonobo)
James Blake – “Before”
Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – “Heartbreak”
Caribou – “You Can Do It”
* Rufus Du Sol – “Alive”
Tiesto – “The Business”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
* Black Coffee – Subconsciously
ILLENIUM – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Best Country Solo Performance
Luke Combs – “Forever After All”
Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”
Jason Isbell – “All I Do Is Drive”
Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”
* Chris Stapleton – “You Should Probably Leave”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”
* Brothers Osborne – “Younger Me”
Dan + Shay – “Glad You Exist”
Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris – “Chasing After You”
Elle King & Miranda Lambert – “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)”
Best Country Song
Maren Morris – “Better Than We Found It”
Kacey Musgraves – “Camera Roll”
* Chris Stapleton – “Cold”
Thomas Rhett – “Country Again”
Walker Hayes – “Fancy Like”
Best Country Album
Brothers Osbourne – Skeleton
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, & Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita
* Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco
* Bad Bunny – El Último Tour Del Mundo
J Balvin – Jose
Karol G – KG0516
Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán – Vértigo
Paula Arenas – Mis Amores
Ricardo Arjona – Hecho A La Antigua
Camilo – Mis Manos
* Alex Cuba – Mendó
Selena Gomez – Revelación
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
* Jack Antonoff
Roget Chahayed
Mike Elizondo
Hit-Boy
Ricky Reed
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
The Marias – Cinema
Yebba – Dawn
Low – Hey What
* Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Pino Palladino & Blake Mills – Notes With Attachments
Best Recording Package
Reckless Kelly – American Jackpot / American Girls
Nick Cave & Warren Ellis – Carnage
* 2nd Generation Falangao Singing Group & The Chairman Crossover Big Band – Pakelang
Matt Berninger – Serpentine Prison
Soul Of Ears – Zeta
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
* George Harrison – All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Editions
Soccer Mommy – Color Theory
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites (Limited Edition Box Set)
Gang Of Four – 77-81
Mac Miller – Swimming In Circles
Best Historical Album
Marian Anderson – Marian Anderson – Beyond The Music: Her Complete RCA Victor Recordings
Various Artists – Etching The Voice: Emile Berliner And The First Commercial Gramophone Discs, 1889-1895
Various Artists – Excavated Shellac: An Alternate History Of The World’s Music
* Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Prince – Sign O’ The Times (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Music Film
Bo Burnham – Inside
David Byrne – David Byrne’s American Utopia
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles
Jimi Hendrix – Music, Money, Madness … Jimi Hendrix In Maui
* Various Artists & Questlove – Summer Of Soul
Best Music Video
AC/DC – “Shot In The Dark”
* Jon Batiste – “Freedom”
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – “I Get A Kick Out Of You”
Justin Bieber – “Peaches”
Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”
Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Good 4 U”
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Various Artists – Cruella
Various Artists – Dear Evan Hansen
Various Artists – In The Heights
Various Artists – One Night In Miami…
Jennifer Hudson – Respect
Various Artists – Schmigadoon! Episode 1
* Andra Day – The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Kris Bowers – Bridgerton
Hans Zimmer – Dune
Ludwig Goransson – The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol 2 (Chapters 13-16)
* Carlos Rafael Rivera – The Queen’s Gambit (tie)
* Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, & Atticus Ross – Soul (tie)
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez – “Agatha All Along” (From Wandavision Episode 7)
* Bo Burnham – “All Eyes On Me” (From Inside)
P!nk – “All I Know So Far” (From P!nk: All I Know So Far)
H.E.R. – “Fight For You” (From Judas And The Black Messiah)
Jennifer Hudson – “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (From Respect)
Best American Roots Performance
* Jon Batiste – “Cry”
Billy Strings – “Love And Regret”
The Blind Boys Of Alabama & Bela Fleck – “I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel To Be Free”
Brandy Clark – “Same Devil” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Allison Russell – “Nightflyer”
Best American Roots Song
Rhiannon Giddens – “Avalon” (Feat. Francesco Turrisi)
Valerie June – “Call Me A Fool” (Feat. Carla Thomas)
* Jon Batiste – “Cry”
Yola – “Diamond Studded Shoes”
Allison Russell – “Nightflyer”
Best Americana Album
Jackson Browne – Downhill From Everywhere
John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band – Leftover Feelings
* Los Lobos – Native Sons
Allison Russell – Outside Child
Yola – Stand For Myself
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Renewal
* Bela Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart
The Infamous Stringdusters – A Tribute To Bill Monroe
Sturgill Simpson – Cuttin’ Grass – Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions)
Rhonda Vincent – Music Is What I See
Best Traditional Blues Album
Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite – 100 Years Of Blues
Blues Traveler – Traveler’s Blues
* Cedric Burnside – I Be Trying
Guy Davis – Be Ready When I Call You
Kim Wilson – Take Me Back
Best Contemporary Blues Album
The Black Keys – Delta Kream
Joe Bonamassa – Royal Tea
Shemekia Copeland – Uncivil War
Steve Cropper – Fire It Up
* Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – 662
Best Reggae Album
Etana – Pamoja
Gramps Morgan – Positive Vibration
Sean Paul – Live N Livin
Jesse Royal – Royal
* Soja – Beauty in the Silence
Spice – 10
Best New Age Album
Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton – Brothers
* Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej – Divine Tides
Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone – Pangaea
Opium Moon – Night + Day
Laura Sullivan – Pieces of Forever
Best Global Music Album
Rocky Dawuni – Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1.
Daniel Ho & Friends – East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert
* Angélique Kidjo – Mother Nature
Femi Kuti & Made Kuti – Legacy +
Wizkid – Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition
Best Global Music Performance
* Arooj Aftab – “Mohabbat”
Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy – “Do Yourself”
Femi Kuti – “Pà Pá Pà”
Yo-Yo Ma & Angélique Kidjo – “Blewu”
Wizkid – “Essence” (Feat. Tems)
Best Folk Album
Mary Chapin Carpenter – One Lonely Night (Live)
Tyler Childers – Long Violent History
Madison Cunningham – Wednesday (Extended Edition)
* Rhiannon Giddens w/ Franceso Turrisi – They’re Calling Me Home
Sarah Jarosz – Blue Heron Suite
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – “Sackodougou”
Kenny Barron – “Kick Those Feet”
Jon Batiste – “Bigger Than Us”
Terence Blanchard – “Absence”
* Chick Corea – “Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project – Generations
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter – SuperBlue
Nnenna Freelon – Time Traveler
Gretchen Parlato – Flor
* Esperanza Spalding – Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Jon Batiste – Jazz Selections: Music From And Inspired By Soul
Terence Blanchard featuring the E Collective & the Turtle Island Quartet – Absence
* Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette, & Gonzalo Rubalcaba – Skyline
Chick Corea, John Patitucci, & Dave Weckl – Akoustic Band Live
Pat Metheny – Side-Eye NYC (V1.IV)
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart – Live At Birdland!
Jazzmeia Horn & Her Noble Force – Dear Love
* Christian McBride Big Band- For Jimmy, Wes, And Oliver
Sun Ra Arkestra – Swirling
Yellowjackets + WDR Big Band – Jackets XL
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby – “We Win”
H.E.R. & Tauren Wells – “Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)”
Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven – “Man Of Your Word”
* CeCe Winans – “Believe For It”
Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music – “Jireh” (Feat. Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Natalie Grant – No Stranger
Israel And New Breed – Feels Like Home Vol. 2
Kari Jobe – The Blessing (Live)
Tauren Wells – Citizen Of Heaven (Live)
* Elevation & Maverick City Music – Old Church Basement
Best Roots Gospel Album
Harry Connick Jr. – Alone With My Faith
Gaither Vocal Band – That’s Gospel, Brother
Ernie Haase & Signature Sound – Keeping On
The Isaacs – Songs For The Times
* Carrie Underwood – My Savior
Best Orchestral Performance
Nashville Symphony Orchestra (conductor: Giancarlo Guerrero) – “Adams: My Father Knew Charles Ives; Harmonielehre”
Mendelssohn Choir Of Pittsburgh & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (conductor: Manfred Honeck) – “Beethoven: Symphony No. 9”
San Francisco Symphony (conductor: Nico Muhly) – “Muhly: Throughline”
* Philadelphia Orchestra (conductor: Yannick Nézet-Séguin) – “Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3”
Seattle Symphony Orchestra (conductor: Thomas Dausgaard) – “Strauss: Also Sprach Zarathustra; Scriabin: The Poem of Ecstasy”
Best Spoken Word Album
LeVar Burton – Aftermath
* Don Cheadle – Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis
J. Ivy – Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago
Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman – 8:46
Barack Obama – A Promised Land
Best Comedy Album
Lavell Crawford – The Comedy Vaccine
Chelsea Handler – Evolution
* Louis C.K. – Sincerely Louis CK
Lewis Black – Thanks For Risking Your Life
Nate Bargatze – The Greatest Average American
Kevin Hart – Zero Fucks Given
Best Musical Theater Album
Andrew Lloyd’s Webber’s Cinderella
Burt Bacharach And Steven Sater’s Some Lovers
Girl From The North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert
Stephen Schwartz’s Snapshots
* The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Best Immersive Audio Album
* Alicia Keys – Alicia
Patricia Barber – Clique
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Steven Wilson – The Future Bites
Anne Karin Sundal-Ask & Det Norske Jentekor – Stille Grende
Best Immersive Audio Album (63rd Grammy)
Stemmeklang – Bolstad: Tomba Sonora
Booka Shade – Dear Future Self (Dolby Atmos Mixes)
Tove Ramio-Ystad, Cantus – Fryd
Alain Mallet – Mutt Slang II: A Wake Of Sorrows Engulfed In Rage
* Jim R. Keene & The United States Army Field Band – Soundtrack Of The American Soldier