Kanye West Barred From Performing At The Grammys Due To “Concerning Online Behavior,” Rep Confirms

Kanye West is nominated for five Grammys this year, including Album Of The Year. Also: Kanye West has been barred from performing at the Grammys this year.

On Friday The Blast reported that a planned Ye performance at this year’s ceremony had been scrapped due to his “concerning online behavior” — perhaps a reference to various personal attacks that got Kanye temporarily banned from Instagram. Today a rep for the artist told Variety that the Blast story is accurate. The Grammys have yet to comment, but Kanye was not on the initial list of performers revealed Tuesday.

The Blast report indicated that Kanye’s team was not surprised by the Grammys’ decision and that his removal from the event was partially due to a racist slur Kanye directed at Grammys host Trevor Noah. Other targets of Kanye’s recent ire have included comedians D.L. Hughley and Pete Davidson; the latter is dating Kanye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

The Grammys will air live Sunday, April 3 at 8PM ET on CBS and Paramount+.

