Instagrams Bans Kanye West For 24 Hours
It’s happening: Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after posting bullying content about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kim’s boyfriend and SNL star Pete Davidson, comedian D.L. Hughley, and Trevor Noah. According to TMZ, a Meta spokesperson said that Kanye’s recent posts violated Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying, and additional steps will be taken if Kanye continues to violate.
For his part, the Daily Show responded to Kanye, who hurled a racist slur at Noah on Instagram in response to Noah calling him out for “harassing” Kim. “I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed,” Noah said during Tuesday’s Daily Show.
Here’s a portion of Noah’s response to Kanye:
There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you.
You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain.
Clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod.