It’s happening: Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours after posting bullying content about ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Kim’s boyfriend and SNL star Pete Davidson, comedian D.L. Hughley, and Trevor Noah. According to TMZ, a Meta spokesperson said that Kanye’s recent posts violated Instagram’s policies on hate speech, harassment, and bullying, and additional steps will be taken if Kanye continues to violate.

For his part, the Daily Show responded to Kanye, who hurled a racist slur at Noah on Instagram in response to Noah calling him out for “harassing” Kim. “I see a woman who wants to live her life without being harassed,” Noah said during Tuesday’s Daily Show.

Here’s a portion of Noah’s response to Kanye: