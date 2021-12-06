Drake Withdraws 2022 Grammy Nominations

When the 2022 Grammy nominations were announced a couple weeks ago, Drake picked up two nominations: one for Certified Lover Boy in Best Rap Album and one for “Way 2 Sexy” in Best Rap Performance. But now, as Variety reports, Drake has withdrawn himself from consideration for those two awards. Per Variety, the decision was made by Drake and his management team and the Grammys honored his request, though no reason was given for the withdrawal. Instead of making room for another album or song in those categories, each field will now stand with just four nominees.

Drake has had a contentious history with the Grammys over the years. Last year when the Weeknd received no nominations, the rapper posted a long screed to Instagram saying that the awards show should be replaced with “something new that we can build up over time and pass on to the generations to come.” After winning two Grammys in 2017, he said he didn’t even want them, and then he didn’t submit his 2017 album More Life for Grammys consideration. He also turned down an offer to perform at the Grammys in 2019, and when accepting an award that same year, had his microphone cut off after criticizing the show.

While he (or someone from his team) did choose to submit both Certified Lover Boy and “Way 2 Sexy” for Grammys consideration this year, the move to withdraw his name from the field after the nominees had already been announced appears to be unprecedented. Ballots have already been sent to the Recording Academy members, and Drake’s withdrawal from the Grammy nominations are expected to be reflected on the award show’s official website soon.