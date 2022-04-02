Joni Mitchell Sings Onstage For The First Time In 9 Years; Gets Covered By Beck, St. Vincent, & More At MusiCares Gala
Last night, Joni Mitchell was the guest of honor at MusiCares’ Person Of The Year gala, which took place at the Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas prior to Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Mitchell, who is 78, also sang onstage for the first time in nine years, and Brandi Carlile, Beck, John Legend, Mickey Guyton, and more artists performed covers of her songs over the course of the evening.
As for who covered what, here are a few standouts: Beck performed “The Jungle Line” from Mitchell’s 1975 album The Hissing Of Summer Lawns, while Guyton performed “For Free,” and St. Vincent performed “Court And Spark.” Near the end of the night, Mitchell joined in on a sing-along to “The Circle Game” and “Big Yellow Taxi” with Carlile, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, Stephen Stills, and many more.
Mitchell will also be a presenter at this Sunday’s Grammys, where she is nominated for Best Historical Album. “I usually win the behind-the-curtain awards,” joked to the Associated Press.