Last night, Joni Mitchell was the guest of honor at MusiCares’ Person Of The Year gala, which took place at the Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas prior to Sunday’s Grammy Awards. Mitchell, who is 78, also sang onstage for the first time in nine years, and Brandi Carlile, Beck, John Legend, Mickey Guyton, and more artists performed covers of her songs over the course of the evening.

As for who covered what, here are a few standouts: Beck performed “The Jungle Line” from Mitchell’s 1975 album The Hissing Of Summer Lawns, while Guyton performed “For Free,” and St. Vincent performed “Court And Spark.” Near the end of the night, Mitchell joined in on a sing-along to “The Circle Game” and “Big Yellow Taxi” with Carlile, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, Stephen Stills, and many more.

Mitchell will also be a presenter at this Sunday’s Grammys, where she is nominated for Best Historical Album. “I usually win the behind-the-curtain awards,” joked to the Associated Press.

So great to see @JoniMitchell singing again!! At the @MusiCares tribute to Joni, she joined in during the "Big Yellow Taxi" finale led by @brandicarlile . Joni had not sang publicly since suffering a brain aneurysm in 2015 pic.twitter.com/kMhoke01mr — Anthony Mason (@AnthonyMasonCBS) April 2, 2022

Only 15 secs, @beck takes on Joni Mitchell's Jungle Line from Hissing of Summer Lawns #MusiCares https://t.co/9jhiltEytK pic.twitter.com/QiZQwQn7Zr — Suze T (@suzetrup) April 2, 2022

“To hear so many people pay tribute to my music, I could retire now and just let other people do it…Did you enjoy it? Ok I’m gonna go sit down now, excuse me please.” Joni is not one for speeches 🐐🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/SbdQyme6Nz — Andrew Hampp (@ahampp) April 2, 2022

Chloe Bailey in her full Joni bag on “Chelsea Morning” pic.twitter.com/I426aML2K6 — Andrew Hampp (@ahampp) April 2, 2022

Yola performs "Urge for Going" with Wendy & Lisa at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala in honor of Joni Mitchell https://t.co/F69rmRVVE8 pic.twitter.com/jJGG2iTzG1 — Variety (@Variety) April 2, 2022

Lauren performando 'Come In From The Cold' da artista homenageada Joni Mitchell no palco do MusiCares 2022 Person of the Year. pic.twitter.com/DQotgKJcMt — Lauren Daigle Brazil (@LaurenDaigle_BR) April 2, 2022