Last year, Teenage Fanclub released their eleventh studio album, Endless Arcade. The Scottish band is about to head out on a European tour, and today they’re sharing a new song called “I Left A Light On.” “I wrote this song on the piano at Rockfield Studios while we were mixing Endless Arcade,” the band’s Norman Blake explained. “We went back there recently to record it. As a band we’ve already started thinking about another new album, this song is the first signpost towards that.” Check out a video for the track that was shot in that studio below.

TOUR DATES:

06/06 Glasgow, UK – SWG3

06/08 Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill

06/09 Leeds, UK @ Beckett’s

06/10 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

06/12 Birmingham, UK @ Institute

06/13 Norwich, UK @ Waterfront

06/14 Bath, UK @ Komedia

06/16 Brighton, UK @ Chalk [SOLD OUT]

06/17 Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms

06/19 London, UK – Union Chapel [SOLD OUT]

06/20 Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall

06/21 Dublin, IE @ Academy [SOLD OUT]

06/23 Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

06/24 Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

06/25 Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

06/27 Hamburg, DE @ Knust

06/28 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

06/29 Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk

07/01 Munich, DE @ Strom

07/02 Mannheim, DE @ Alte Feuerwache

07/04 Lyon, FR @ Épicerie Moderne

07/05 Nantes, FR @ La Barakason

07/06 Rouen, FR @ Le 106

07/07 Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique

07/08 Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar

07/09 Utrecht, NL @ De Helling

“I Left A Light On” is out now via Merge Records.