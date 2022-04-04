Teenage Fanclub – “I Left A Light On”
Last year, Teenage Fanclub released their eleventh studio album, Endless Arcade. The Scottish band is about to head out on a European tour, and today they’re sharing a new song called “I Left A Light On.” “I wrote this song on the piano at Rockfield Studios while we were mixing Endless Arcade,” the band’s Norman Blake explained. “We went back there recently to record it. As a band we’ve already started thinking about another new album, this song is the first signpost towards that.” Check out a video for the track that was shot in that studio below.
TOUR DATES:
06/06 Glasgow, UK – SWG3
06/08 Sheffield, UK @ Leadmill
06/09 Leeds, UK @ Beckett’s
06/10 Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
06/12 Birmingham, UK @ Institute
06/13 Norwich, UK @ Waterfront
06/14 Bath, UK @ Komedia
06/16 Brighton, UK @ Chalk [SOLD OUT]
06/17 Portsmouth, UK @ Wedgewood Rooms
06/19 London, UK – Union Chapel [SOLD OUT]
06/20 Belfast, UK @ Empire Music Hall
06/21 Dublin, IE @ Academy [SOLD OUT]
06/23 Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
06/24 Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
06/25 Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
06/27 Hamburg, DE @ Knust
06/28 Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
06/29 Dusseldorf, DE @ Zakk
07/01 Munich, DE @ Strom
07/02 Mannheim, DE @ Alte Feuerwache
07/04 Lyon, FR @ Épicerie Moderne
07/05 Nantes, FR @ La Barakason
07/06 Rouen, FR @ Le 106
07/07 Paris, FR @ La Gaîté Lyrique
07/08 Eindhoven, NL @ Effenaar
07/09 Utrecht, NL @ De Helling
“I Left A Light On” is out now via Merge Records.