After the release of singles “Everything Is Falling Apart,” “Home,” “I’m More Inclined,” “The Sun Won’t Shine On Me,” Teenage Fanclub’s album Endless Arcade, which was announced back in November, is out now. Those songs previewed a jangly folk rock sound that their music has always carried since their start in 1989, and that energy really takes over the whole record.

The lyrics, as some might expect from a long-time folk group, are pensive and despondent: “I sometimes wonder if I’ll ever be home again/ I just don’t know when I’ll open that door again.” They’re supposed to tour in Spain and the UK this summer and Europe next year, so that should be an emotional experience — though come to think of it, any post-pandemic concert experience might be emotional.

Stream the album below.

<a href="https://teenage-fanclub.bandcamp.com/album/endless-arcade">Endless Arcade by Teenage Fanclub</a>

Endless Arcade is out now via Merge.