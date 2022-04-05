SOAK – “purgatory”

New Music April 5, 2022 12:00 PM By James Rettig
0

SOAK – “purgatory”

New Music April 5, 2022 12:00 PM By James Rettig
0

Back in January, SOAK announced their third full-length album, If I Never Know You Like This Again, which will be out at the end of May. We’ve only heard “last july” from it so far, but today Bridie Monds-Watson is back with the album’s second single, “purgatory,” which they say is “about the weight of time and the perpetual fear of reaching the end of your life, unsatisfied with how you’d spent it.”

“The song came out of a slump phase, I wasn’t really a fan of myself and honestly just felt rather lost,” Monds-Watson continued. “In ways that felt like it’s own purgatory. I was trying to figure out how to make myself feel better, become a ‘better version’ of myself. So I guess whilst this song is about panic, it’s equally about the pursuit of change.”

Watch the track’s Ellius Grace-directed video below.

If I Never Know You Like This Again is out 5/20 on Rough Trade.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Ranking The Performances At The 2022 Grammys

1 day ago 0

The Number Ones: Mariah Carey’s “Fantasy”

2 days ago 0

Why Are Musicians Expected To Be Miserable On Tour Just To Break Even?

13 hours ago 0

Footage Of 11-Year-Old Prince Arguing For Better Teacher Pay Unearthed In Newsroom Archive

1 day ago 0

Grammys 2022 Winners, Videos, & Memes

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest