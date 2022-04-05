SOAK – “purgatory”

Back in January, SOAK announced their third full-length album, If I Never Know You Like This Again, which will be out at the end of May. We’ve only heard “last july” from it so far, but today Bridie Monds-Watson is back with the album’s second single, “purgatory,” which they say is “about the weight of time and the perpetual fear of reaching the end of your life, unsatisfied with how you’d spent it.”

“The song came out of a slump phase, I wasn’t really a fan of myself and honestly just felt rather lost,” Monds-Watson continued. “In ways that felt like it’s own purgatory. I was trying to figure out how to make myself feel better, become a ‘better version’ of myself. So I guess whilst this song is about panic, it’s equally about the pursuit of change.”

Watch the track’s Ellius Grace-directed video below.

If I Never Know You Like This Again is out 5/20 on Rough Trade.