Last month, Oliver Sim became the final member of the xx to go solo with his debut single “Romance With A Memory,” and today he’s back with another new song, “Fruit,” which was once again produced by his xx bandmate Jamie xx. Sim has also announced his first-ever run of shows, which are scheduled for May in London, Paris, Berlin, NYC, and LA.

In a press release, Sim shared this statement:

My new song produced by Jamie xx. Music video directed by one of my absolute favourite directors: the sexy, hilarious, scary and soulful Yann Gonzalez. Dig in and I hope you enjoy. In five weeks’ time I will be playing my first ever solo shows in London, Paris, Berlin, New York and L.A. Joined by some very talented new friends. I’ll be playing my extensive back catalogue of two songs and something extra 😉 Come see me.

The music video for “Fruit” was directed by Knife + Heart‘s Yann Gonzalez, who also shared a statement:

Oliver and I have so much in common: we love pop culture, horror films and we used to be femme kids before turning into proud queer adults. So, when he asked me to work on his poignant solo tracks, most of the ideas popped up quite naturally and the “Fruit” video became this magic tale of liberation that the lyrics and the emotionally driven music already implied. The song and the TV show here are like a multi-faceted mirror where Oliver and the kid, the live performance with its crew and flirtatious TV host, the 35mm film and the Ikegami video all shine and merge in order to create the same exhilarating feeling of being freed.

Watch and listen below.

TOUR DATES:

05/10 London, England @ Shoreditch Town Hall

05/11 Paris, France @ Gaite Lyrique

05/13 Berlin, Germany @ SchwuZ

05/15 New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

05/17 Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge At Hollywood Forever.