Spice – “Recovery”

A few years ago, Ross Farrar, singer for the great and forever-evolving California punk band Ceremony, started up a new band called Spice. Spice also includes Ceremony drummer Jake Casarotti, as well as members of Creative Adult and Sabertooth Zombie. Thus far, everything Spice has done has been sick. Spice’s self-titled 2020 debut? Great. Awesome. Spice’s 2021 follow-up single “A Better Treatment” b/w “Everyone Gets In“? Maybe even better than the album. Now, Spice are gearing up to release Viv, their second LP, and it’s shaping up to be something really special. The band shared first single “Any Day Now” when they announced the album back in February. It ruled. Today, they’ve shared another one.

Lyrically, Spice’s album opener “Recovery” might be a meditation on living out your own inner life in public: “To perform one’s pain is to evaporate it.” Musically, the song is a ringing, melodic post-hardcore anthem that soars and surges in the ways that only the best post-hardcore can do. A song like “Recovery” doesn’t exactly accomplish anything new, but it’s done with such urgency and intensity that it feels truly electric, truly alive.

Like “Any Day Now” before it, “Recovery” has a video that follows pro skater Tony Walker as he ambles through the world on a sunny day. Check it out below.

Viv is out 5/20 on Dais Records. Pre-order it here.