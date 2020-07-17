Stream Ceremony Side Project Spice’s Excellent Self-Titled Debut Album

For the past 15 years, Ross Farrar has led the California punk band Ceremony. In that time, Ceremony have had a hell of a musical journey, going from feral powerviolence to glimmering dream-pop, making huge changes with every record. Now, Farrar has a whole new band, and their debut album doesn’t sound like anything that Ceremony have done.

Farrar has recently gotten together with a bunch of other Californian musicians — including Ceremony drummer Jake Casarotti, as well as members of Creative Adult and Sabertooth Zombie — and formed a new band called Spice. Together, they make a huge, fuzzy sort of post-hardcore. It’s pretty and expressive, and its riffs are soothing in that oceanic sort of way. But Spice are still based in punk, and you can hear that in Farrar’s voice and in the ferocity of the music.

We posted Spice’s first single “First Feeling” back when the album was announced. Today, Spice have released their self-titled debut album. And this thing rules. Spread out at album length, Spice somehow sound like Jawbreaker and Sugar at the same time — that purposeful surging post-hardcore thing that seems to conjure hope in hopeless times. Their sound smashes my pleasure centers hard, and you should really check the album out. You can stream it below.

Spice is out now on Dais Records.