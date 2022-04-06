Up until last night, most of Olivia Rodrigo’s live sets had been awards-show performances or short little one-off gigs. After all, Rodrigo only has one album, and that album is only like half an hour long. But Rodrigo is also a sensation, and now she’s finally become a touring act. Last night, just after winning Best New Artist at the Grammys, Rodrigo kicked off her Sour tour at Portland’s Theater Of The Clouds, and she filled out her setlist by honoring a couple of her alterna-pop predecessors.

Four songs into last night’s set, just after “Drivers License,” Olivia Rodrigo sang “Complicated,” the 2002 breakout smash from Avril Lavigne. Later in the set, she also broke out Veruca Salt’s 1994 banger “Seether.” Rodrigo wasn’t even born when those two songs came out; she arrived into the world a year after Lavigne released “Complicated.” But you can definitely hear echoes of both songs in Sour, and it’s cool to see Rodrigo paying that kind of tribute.

The fan-made videos of both of those covers are short and blurry, but they’re both a lot of fun, too. “Complicated,” in particular, induced a massive crowd singalong. Below, check out videos of both covers and the setlist from last night’s show, via Setlist.fm.

SETLIST:

01 “Brutal”

02 “Jealousy, Jealousy”

03 “Drivers License”

04 “Complicated” (Avril Lavigne cover)

05 “Hope Ur OK” (acoustic)

06 “Enough For You” / “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back” (acoustic)

07 “Happier”

08 “Seether” (Veruca Salt cover)

09 “Favorite Crime”

10 “Traitor”

11 “Deja Vu”

/////

12 “Good 4 U”