Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist

Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist at the Grammys tonight. An emotional Rodrigo called the win “my biggest dream come true.” Her list of thank-yous included “my best friends Iris, Maddie, and Conan,” a reference to Iris Apatow, Madison Hu, and Conan Gray.

After setting the music industry on fire in 2021 with her debut album Sour, Rodrigo was favored to win. Earlier in the night she gave a moving performance of her breakthrough hit “Drivers License.”

Previous Best New Artist winners (and recent duet partners) Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion presented the award. Other nominees included Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, the Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, and Saweetie.

Watch Rodrigo’s acceptance speech below.