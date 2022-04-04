Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News April 3, 2022 9:12 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Grammys: Olivia Rodrigo Wins Best New Artist

Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

News April 3, 2022 9:12 PM By Chris DeVille
0

Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist at the Grammys tonight. An emotional Rodrigo called the win “my biggest dream come true.” Her list of thank-yous included “my best friends Iris, Maddie, and Conan,” a reference to Iris Apatow, Madison Hu, and Conan Gray.

After setting the music industry on fire in 2021 with her debut album Sour, Rodrigo was favored to win. Earlier in the night she gave a moving performance of her breakthrough hit “Drivers License.”

Previous Best New Artist winners (and recent duet partners) Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion presented the award. Other nominees included Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, Finneas, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, the Kid Laroi, Arlo Parks, and Saweetie.

Watch Rodrigo’s acceptance speech below.

Related

Grammys: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Sing A Moving “Drivers License”
Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Car Seat Headrest Performed In A Fursuit Last Night

2 days ago 0

Willie Nelson – “Tower Of Song” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Coolio’s “Gangsta’s Paradise” (Feat. LV)

3 days ago 0

Joni Mitchell Sings Onstage For The First Time In 9 Years; Gets Covered By Beck, St. Vincent, & More At MusiCares Gala

2 days ago 0

Watch Wet Leg’s Extremely Fun James Corden Performance

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest