Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

New Music March 11, 2022 12:00 AM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Lately, the news in Dua Lipa world has involved her Future Nostalgia tour, alleged copyright infringement lawsuit(s), launching a newsletter, and teasing an upcoming movie role in Argylle opposite Henry Cavill. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion recently announced a spot at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards and a virtual reality concert tour, among other things. Now, the two pop superstars have teamed up on the collaborative track “Sweetest Pie,” which they teased on Instagram earlier this week.

Megan and Dua also released a video for the the sugary track. It’s directed by Dave Meyers, and the concept credits Megan. Dua and Megan, elaborately costumed, make plenty of dessert-related innuendos and dial in their choreography. “Hot girl shit, me and Dua Lipa finna get the party lit,” Megan raps overhead. Listen and watch below.

