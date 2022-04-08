A few weeks ago, Alex G announced he’d scored Jane Schoenbrun’s new movie We’re All Going To The World’s Fair. The soundtrack drops on April 15, and the movie, a coming-of-age story about a teenage girl who gets involved in an online role-playing game, is out the same day. So far, Alex has shared “End Song,” and today we get to hear “Main Theme,” which will open the film.

Of the track, Schoenbrun says, “I love horror films, but it was also important to me that my film feel more than just scary. I wanted it to feel gentle, sad, personal, and homemade: the kind of ‘horror’ movie that might make you cry. When Alex’s gorgeous, emotive ‘Main Theme’ enters during our opening credits (and then recurs in mutated forms throughout the movie), it’s meant as a signal to the audience of exactly this ambition.”

The We’re All Going To The World’s Fair soundtrack is out 4/15 via Milan Records.