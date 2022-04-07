Action Bronson – “Subzero” (Prod. The Alchemist)

New Music April 7, 2022 12:09 PM By Tom Breihan
0

Once upon a time, Action Bronson was an underground rapper with a gift for food-based punchlines. Today, Bronson is a sort of all-around celebrity gadfly with his own line of ice cream and a cameo in a Scorsese movie under his belt. (His one scene in The Irishman was really good.) But Bronson still makes rap music, and he’s just announced plans to follow his 2020 album Only For Dolphins with a new one called Cocodrillo Turbo.

In a press release, Bronson says that Cocodrillo Turbo was inspired by water: “I first came up with this album while in the water. I’ve spent many lifetimes in the water. I’m just a water man. I was born in the water, I’m a water sign.” Sure! The album has guest appearances from Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, Hologram, and Meyhem Lauren, and it’s got production from people like Daringer and Roc Marciano, as well as Bronson himself.

First single “Subzero” has Bronson kicking his usual insane, free-associative punchlines over a hazy, free-floating Alchemist beat. My favorite bit: “Chicken legs flying every motherfuckin’ which-a-way/ Hash burnin’ while I’m motherfuckin’ switchin’ lanes/ My pants rip away.” Director James Larese’s “Subzero” video involves a whole lot of intentionally cheap special effects. A tsunami hits New York, and Bronson rides it on a boogie board, which takes him on a psychedelic adventure. Check it out below.

Cocodrillo Turbo is out 4/29 on Loma Vista.

