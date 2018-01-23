Action Bronson To Appear In Robert De Niro Netflix Film The Irishman

New York rapper and Vice TV star Action Bronson has joined Netflix’s upcoming biographical crime film The Irishman.

Based on the book I Hear You Paint Houses by Charles Brandt, The Irishman follows Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran, a mob hitman allegedly involved in the death of Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa. Robert De Niro is set to star as Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran and Al Pacino will play Jimmy Hoffa. Actor Joe Pesci also stars in the film with screenplay by Steven Zaillian and Martin Scorsese will directing and producing alongside De Niro.

Bronson’s role in the film is still unclear, but the rapper recently posted a photo with De Niro and Scorsese on Instagram.

Religious Art. A post shared by Action Bronson (@bambambaklava) on Jan 16, 2018 at 3:44am PST

Bronson is also starring in the upcoming Workaholics comedy from Netflix, Game Over, Man!

Bronson is a Queens-based rapper on Atlantic Records’ imprint, Vice Records. His album Blue Chips 7000 which peaked at #25 on Billboard’s Top Rap Charts last year. The album is the third and final installment in his “Blue Chips” series, which he capped with part one of his Blue Chips 7000 US tour in 2017.

Bronson can also be seen hosting his new nightly cooking show, The Untitled Action Bronson Show, for Viceland. His cookbook, Fuck That’s Delicious: An Annotated Guide To Eating Well, recently debuted at #9 on the New York Times Best Sellers list.

Action Bronson is repped by UTA, Todd Moscowitz, and Sedlmayr & Associates.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.