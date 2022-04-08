Jack Harlow made moves last year. He was on Saturday Night Live, hopped on an Eminem remix, and teamed up with Lil Nas X for “Industry Baby,” which they just performed at the Grammys. Last month, Harlow announced his sophomore album Come Home The Kids Miss You, which is due out in May. He shared “Nail Tech” from it back in February, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Hot 100, and today he’s back with his album’s second single, “First Class,” which features a sample of Fergie’s 2006 single “Glamorous,” a future The Number Ones entry. Hear it below.

Come Home The Kids Miss You is out 5/6 via Atlantic/Generation Now.