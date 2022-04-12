Drive-By Truckers – “Welcome 2 Club XIII”
Long-running country-rock outfit Drive-By Truckers have announced the release of their 14 studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, coming in June. Along with the news is their album’s title track and a new video.
Produced by frequent Drive-By Truckers collaborator David Barbe and recorded live at his Athens, Georgia studio,
“There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had,” Patterson Hood says, referring to his and Mike Cooley’s former band, Adam’s House Cat. “But it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there. From time to time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now.”
Hood continues: “Cooley and I have been playing together for 37 years now. That first band might have failed miserably on a commercial level, but I’m really proud of what we did back then. It had a lot to do with who we ended up becoming.”
Watch and listen to “Welcome 2 Club XIII” below.
TRACKLIST:
01 “The Driver”
02 “Maria’s Awful Disclosures”
03 “Shake And Pine”
04 “We will Never Wake You Up In The Morning”
05 “Welcome 2 Club XIII”
06 “Forged In Hell And Heaven Sent”
07 “Every Single Storied Flameout”
08 “Billy Ringo In The Dark”
09 “Wilder Days”
TOURDATES:
APRIL
04/12 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *
04/14 – Augusta, GA @ Imperial Theatre *
04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *
04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *
04/18 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl (Outdoors) *
04/20 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center *
04/21 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *
04/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater *
04/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *
04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
04/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *
04/28 – Boston, MA Royale *
04/29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *
04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia *
05/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *
05/12 – Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland
05/13 – Natchez, MS @ Mudbug Music Festival
05/14 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre
05/24 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tavastia Club †
05/26 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns †
05/27 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller †
05/28 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio †
05/29 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Train †
05/31 – Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle †
06/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus †
06/02 – Koln, Germany @ Kantine †
06/03 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma †
06/05 – Raalte, Netherlands @ Ribs and Blues †
06/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso †
06/07 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk †
06/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum †
06/09 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus †
06/011 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street †
06/012 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio †
06/014 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 (Jupiler Zaal) †
06/015 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie †
06/017 – Mendizabala, Vitoria-Gasteiz @ Azkena Rock Festival
06/019 – Eridge Park, UK @ Black Deer Festival
07/14 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
07/15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion
07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
07/19 – Omaha, NE @ Falconwood Park
07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Utepils Brewing
07/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place
07/23 – Dayton, OH @ Dayton Masonic Center
07/24 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
07/27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre
07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Open Highway Music Festival
07/30 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed
07/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
08/02 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27
08/04 – Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company
08/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
08/08 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
08/10 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer
08/11 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer
08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
08/13 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns
09/16 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
* w/Special Guest Lydia Loveless
† w/Special Guest Jerry Joseph
Welcome 2 Club XIII is out 6/3 via ATO Records.