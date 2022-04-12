Long-running country-rock outfit Drive-By Truckers have announced the release of their 14 studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, coming in June. Along with the news is their album’s title track and a new video. the band’s 2020 albums, The New OK and The Unravelling.

Produced by frequent Drive-By Truckers collaborator David Barbe and recorded live at his Athens, Georgia studio, was created in just three days last summer. It features backing vocals from Margo Price, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, and Mississippi singer-songwriter Schaefer Llana.

“There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had,” Patterson Hood says, referring to his and Mike Cooley’s former band, Adam’s House Cat. “But it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there. From time to time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now.”

Hood continues: “Cooley and I have been playing together for 37 years now. That first band might have failed miserably on a commercial level, but I’m really proud of what we did back then. It had a lot to do with who we ended up becoming.”

Watch and listen to “Welcome 2 Club XIII” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “The Driver”

02 “Maria’s Awful Disclosures”

03 “Shake And Pine”

04 “We will Never Wake You Up In The Morning”

05 “Welcome 2 Club XIII”

06 “Forged In Hell And Heaven Sent”

07 “Every Single Storied Flameout”

08 “Billy Ringo In The Dark”

09 “Wilder Days”

TOURDATES:

APRIL

04/12 – Ponte Vedra, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall *

04/14 – Augusta, GA @ Imperial Theatre *

04/15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

04/16 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville *

04/18 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl (Outdoors) *

04/20 – Ashland, KY @ Paramount Arts Center *

04/21 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

04/22 – Syracuse, NY @ Westcott Theater *

04/23 – Ottawa, ON @ Bronson Centre *

04/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

04/26 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

04/28 – Boston, MA Royale *

04/29 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony *

04/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia *

05/01 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

05/12 – Memphis, TN @ Soundstage at Graceland

05/13 – Natchez, MS @ Mudbug Music Festival

05/14 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

05/24 – Helsinki, Finland @ Tavastia Club †

05/26 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Berns †

05/27 – Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller †

05/28 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Amager Bio †

05/29 – Aarhus, Denmark @ Train †

05/31 – Hamburg, Germany @ Markthalle †

06/01 – Berlin, Germany @ Kesselhaus †

06/02 – Koln, Germany @ Kantine †

06/03 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma †

06/05 – Raalte, Netherlands @ Ribs and Blues †

06/06 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso †

06/07 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk †

06/08 – London, UK @ O2 Forum †

06/09 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds University Stylus †

06/011 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street †

06/012 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 TV Studio †

06/014 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013 (Jupiler Zaal) †

06/015 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie †

06/017 – Mendizabala, Vitoria-Gasteiz @ Azkena Rock Festival

06/019 – Eridge Park, UK @ Black Deer Festival

07/14 – Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

07/16 – Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

07/19 – Omaha, NE @ Falconwood Park

07/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Utepils Brewing

07/22 – Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

07/23 – Dayton, OH @ Dayton Masonic Center

07/24 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

07/27 – Fort Wayne, IN @ The Clyde Theatre

07/29 – St. Louis, MO @ Open Highway Music Festival

07/30 – Maryville, TN @ The Shed

07/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

08/02 – Virginia Beach, VA – Elevation 27

08/04 – Deerfield, MA @ Tree House Brewing Company

08/05 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/08 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

08/10 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer

08/11 – Isle of Palms, SC @ The Windjammer

08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

08/13 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns

09/16 – Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

* w/Special Guest Lydia Loveless

† w/Special Guest Jerry Joseph

Welcome 2 Club XIII is out 6/3 via ATO Records.