Just Mustard – “Mirrors”

Olof Grind

New Music April 12, 2022 10:56 AM By Chris DeVille
0

The Irish buzz band Just Mustard are inching closer to the release of their sophomore album Heart Under. So far they’ve released advance singles “I Am You” and “Still,” and today we get a third called “Mirrors.”

Although billed as one of the softer songs on Heart Under, “Mirrors” is a gorgeously noisy and ominous track with a powerful sense of tension and forward momentum. In a press release, guitarist and co-vocalist David Noonan explains that it was one of the last songs to come together for the album. “The lyrics and music arrived together in what felt like one moment,” he writes, “and we wanted to keep the feeling of one thought or moment constant throughout the song.”

Below, watch director Dylan Friese-Greene’s video for the song.

Heart Under is out 5/27 on Partisan.

Chris DeVille Staff

