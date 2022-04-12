Preview Phoebe Bridgers’ New Song “Sidelines” In Conversations With Friends Trailer

News April 12, 2022 12:18 PM By James Rettig
0

Phoebe Bridgers has a new song, “Sidelines,” featured in the upcoming Hulu show Conversations With Friends, which is an adaptation of the Sally Rooney book of the same name. You can hear a bit of it in the newly-released trailer for the show — the full song will be released this Friday. Conversations With Friends premieres on May 15.

This will be Bridgers’ first original song since the release of 2020’s Punisher, though she’s kept plenty busy since then.

Check out the trailer below.

