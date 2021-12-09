Every Song Phoebe Bridgers Played On In 2021, Ranked

Phoebe Bridgers did not release an album in 2021. Nonetheless, she was everywhere. Over the course of the last 12 months, everyone, even Taylor Swift, seemed to want a Bridgers verse, harmony, or cover song. And Bridgers delivered.

That’s probably the most impressive aspect to the LA singer-songwriter’s non-album work this year. Bridgers covered a wide range of artists (new acts, popular mainstays, and legends). She tried out numerous genres (rock, folk, pop, comedy, metal). She sang backup on the Lorde record. She reunited — twice! — with her boygenius bandmates on their respective albums. She covered Metallica, Tom Waits, John Prine, and Bo Burnham.

And there’s more: She toured America, played Austin City Limits (the festival and the TV show), was up for four Grammys, and made her SNL debut (inadvertently igniting a debate around guitar smashing). She visited James Corden, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and Ziwe. She ate Jackson Browne’s heart in a music video. She sang with Philip Glass and Matty Healy. She wrote an essay for the 10th anniversary of Bon Iver’s sophomore album.

If 2021 was a Dr. Seuss book, Bridgers would be the thneed that everyone needs. With that said, here’s a ranked list of every song Phoebe Bridgers played on over the past 12 months.

15. Lorde – “The Path,” “Solar Power,” “Stoned At The Nail Salon,” “Fallen Fruit,” “Leader Of A New Regime,” “Mood Ring”

I think, collectively, we were all hoping for a little more from Lorde’s third album, which features backing vocals from Bridgers on not one, not two, but six tracks. (That’s more than half the album!) It’s too bad, then, that Lorde’s overall attempt at embracing wellness culture on Solar Power felt underwhelming to most critics, so much so that Bridgers’ presence gets boiled down to a resume bullet point at best.

14. Luminous Kid – “Mountain Crystals” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Luminous Kid — aka Sweden’s Olof Grind — invited Bridgers to do a spoken-word section on this jangling, horn-filled number. It’s short, sweet, and thoroughly delightful, even if the song as a whole sounds like someone xeroxed Beruit a few times.

13. The Killers – “Runaway Horses” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Bridgers has covered the Killers on a number of occasions, including in 2019 with Better Oblivion Community Center bandmate Conor Oberst (“Human”) and in 2018 with boygenius (“Read My Mind”). So it fits that she’d appear on the Killers’ 2021 album Pressure Machine, where she joins Brandon Flowers to spin a Western yarn about a “small town girl” who “loves Radiohead” and is “crazy about The Bends” but “puts her dreams on ice” to get married. Bridgers’ mournful voice adds unexpected depth to an otherwise so-so song with major “Free Fallin'” vibes.

12. Phoebe Bridgers – “Seize The Day” (Paul McCartney Cover)

Being asked to reimagine a McCartney song is a huge honor, and Bridgers’ “Seize The Day” cover, appearing on the Beatle’s McCartney III Imagined, doesn’t disappoint. Under Bridgers’ ownership, “Seize The Day” loses its jaunty, trademark McCartney happy-go-lucky stamp, but the resulting folk ballad is memorable nonetheless.

11. Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto” (Feat. Jackson Browne)

Bridgers’ self-described “sadder” version of Punisher lead single “Kyoto” lives up to its description; on the Spotify Singles track, featuring all-time great Jackson Browne, Bridgers takes a jaunty track and strips it down to just acoustic guitar and keys. Browne’s voice provides only a soft backdrop — you might not even know it’s him were it not expressly advertised.

10. Phoebe Bridgers – “Summer’s End” (Feat. Maria Taylor) (John Prine Cover)

Technically, Bridgers started peddling her whispery cover of John Prine’s “Summer’s End” last year when the beloved country-folk performer passed. In 2021, though, she formally released it as a Spotify Single, with Azure Ray’s Maria Taylor also on vocals. Together, Taylor and Bridgers offer a loving tribute to Prine with their moving softly harmonized reimagining. The repeated phrase “come on home” becomes a lullaby, demonstrating Bridgers’ agility at making a cover song her own.

9. Julien Baker – “Favor” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus)

Though not a boygenius song, the lush, mid-tempo “Favor” does feature Julien Baker’s boygenius bandmates, with Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, who provide beautifully harmonized backup vocals. It’s a generous example of how Bridgers is equally capable of leading a song or stepping back to provide support. Isn’t that what good friends are for?