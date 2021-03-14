Phoebe Bridgers Shut Out At Grammys, Elton John Will Now Hit Someone

Phoebe Bridgers was nominated for four Grammy Awards this year — Best New Artist, Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album — but was completely shut out at the show, losing Best New Artist to Megan Thee Stallion, Best Rock Song to Brittany Howard, and Best Rock Performance and Best Alternative Music Album to Fiona Apple. Bridgers has been quite visible since her nominations, performing on Saturday Night Live and making the late-night rounds. She also had Elton John in her corner and now, unfortunately, he’s going to have to hit someone.

On John’s Rocket Hour talk show on Apple Music, he had Bridgers on the other day to discuss Punisher, which he called “a wonderful record of melancholy” and said it “is like an old friend.” He ended the interview by wishing her good luck at the Grammys and added: “If you don’t win at least one, I’m going to hit someone, OK?”

So … who should Elton John hit?

