Grammys 2021: Winners List & Comment Party

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are here, though two months delayed thanks to COVID. Tonight we’ll find out the answer to many burning questions — like just who Black Pumas are and why everyone is mad at the Recording Academy this time — and we’ll also find out just how badly we predicted the outcome of the night’s major awards. There will be an mix of pre-taped and in-person performances, from Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, and there will be many a trophy given out as well.

We have quite a few first-time nominees this year, which means we might see a few first-time winners. Will Harry Styles take home his first-ever award? Or will he join his former bandmate Zayn is saying “fuck the Grammys and everyone associated“? And could we see wins for the Strokes, Freddie Gibbs, or Phoebe Bridgers? We’ll just have to wait and see.

We’ll be updating this post all day as the results come in, starting with the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Jhené Aiko (who is up for Album Of The Year), from 3-6PM ET and continuing on through the official broadcast, which starts at 8PM. Check here for the eventual winners in a selection of notable categories and come join us in the comments because what else do you have to do!?

Record Of The Year

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”

Album Of The Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3

HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – Folklore

Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe Feat. Julia Michaels – “If The World Was Ending”

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

* Megan Thee Stallion