Grammys 2021: Winners List & Comment Party
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are here, though two months delayed thanks to COVID. Tonight we’ll find out the answer to many burning questions — like just who Black Pumas are and why everyone is mad at the Recording Academy this time — and we’ll also find out just how badly we predicted the outcome of the night’s major awards. There will be an mix of pre-taped and in-person performances, from Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, and there will be many a trophy given out as well.
We have quite a few first-time nominees this year, which means we might see a few first-time winners. Will Harry Styles take home his first-ever award? Or will he join his former bandmate Zayn is saying “fuck the Grammys and everyone associated“? And could we see wins for the Strokes, Freddie Gibbs, or Phoebe Bridgers? We’ll just have to wait and see.
We’ll be updating this post all day as the results come in, starting with the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Jhené Aiko (who is up for Album Of The Year), from 3-6PM ET and continuing on through the official broadcast, which starts at 8PM. Check here for the eventual winners in a selection of notable categories and come join us in the comments because what else do you have to do!?
Record Of The Year
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Black Pumas – “Colors”
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Album Of The Year
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 3
HAIM – Women In Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Song Of The Year
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
Post Malone – “Circles”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”
JP Saxe Feat. Julia Michaels – “If The World Was Ending”
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
* Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy – “Un Dia (One Day)”
Justin Bieber Feat. Quavo – “Intentions”
BTS – “Dynamite”
* Lady Gaga Feat. Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”
Taylor Swift Feat. Bon Iver – “Exile”
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Burt Bacharach & Daniel Tashian – Blue Umbrella
Harry Connick, Jr. – True Love: A Celebration Of Cole Porter
* James Taylor – American Standard
Rufus Wainwright – Unfollow The Rules
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber – Changes
Lady Gaga – Chromatica
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles – Fine Line
Taylor Swift – Folklore
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber – “Yummy”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”
Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”
Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”
Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”
Best Dance Recording
Diplo & SIDEPIECE – “On My Mind”
Disclosure Feat. Aminé & Slowthai – “My High”
Flume Feat. Toro Y Moi – “The Difference”
Jayda G – “Both Of Us”
* Kaytranada Feat. Kali Uchis – “10%”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Arca – Kick i
Baauer – Planet’s Mad
Disclosure – Energy
* Kaytranada – Bubba
Madeon – Good Faith
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah – Axiom
Jon Batiste – Chronology Of A Dream: Live At The Village Vanguard
Black Violin – Take The Stairs
Grégoire Maret, Romain Collin, & Bill Frisell – Americana
* Snarky Puppy – Live At The Royal Albert Hall
Best Rock Performance
* Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
Big Thief – “Not”
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
HAIM – “The Steps”
Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
Grace Potter – “Daylight”
Best Metal Performance
* Body Count – “Bum-Rush”
Code Orange – “Underneath”
In This Moment – “The In-Between”
Poppy – “Bloodmoney”
Power Trip – “Executioner’s Tax (Swing Of The Axe)” (Live)
Best Rock Song
Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”
Tame Impala – “Lost In Yesterday”
Big Thief – “Not”
Fiona Apple – “Shameika”
* Brittany Howard – “Stay High”
Best Rock Album
Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death
Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
Grace Potter – Daylight
Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury
* The Strokes – The New Abnormal
Best Alternative Music Album
* Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters
Beck – Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Tame Impala – The Slow Rush
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko Feat. John Legend – “Lightning & Thunder”
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Jacob Collier Feat. Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign – “All I Need”
Brittany Howard – “Goat Head”
Emily King – “See Me”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Baylor Project Feat. Jean Baylor & Marcus Baylor – “Sit On Down”
Chloe X Halle – “Wonder What She Thinks Of Me”
Mykal Kilgore – “Let Me Go”
* Ledisi – “Anything For You”
Yebba – “Distance”
Best R&B Song
* Robert Glasper Feat. H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello – “Better Than I Imagined”
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG – “Collide”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”
Best Progressive R&B Album
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
Free Nationals – Free Nationals
Robert Glasper – Fuck Yo Feelings
* Thundercat – It Is What It Is
Best R&B Album
Ant Clemons – Happy 2 Be Here
Giveon – Take Time
Luke James – To Feel Love/d
* John Legend – Bigger Love
Gregory Porter – All Rise
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean Feat. Nipsey Hussle – “Deep Reverence”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
* Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Pop Smoke – “Dior”
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Drake Feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Travis Scott – “Highest In The Room”
Best Rap Song
Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Drake Feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
DaBaby Feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
Megan Thee Stallion Feat. Beyoncé – “Savage”
Best Rap Album
D Smoke – Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo
Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony
* Nas – King’s Disease
Royce Da 5’9″ – The Allegory
Best Country Solo Performance
Eric Church – “Stick That In Your Country Song”
Brandy Clark – “Who You Thought I Was”
* Vince Gill – “When My Amy Prays”
Mickey Guyton – “Black Like Me”
Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – “All Night”
* Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber – “10,000 Hours”
Lady A – “Ocean”
Little Big Town – “Sugar Coat”
Old Dominion – “Some People Do”
Best Country Song
Miranda Lambert – “Bluebird”
Maren Morris – “The Bones”
* The Highwomen – “Crowded Table”
Ingrid Andress – “More Hearts Than Mine”
Old Dominion – “Some People Do”
Best Country Album
Ingrid Andress – Lady Like
Brandy Clark – Your Life Is A Record
* Miranda Lambert – Wildcard
Little Big Town – Nightfall
Ashley McBryde – Never Will
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Bajofondo – Aura
Cami – Monstruo
Cultura Profética – Sobrevolando
* Fito Paez – La Conquista Del Espacio
Lido Pimienta – Miss Colombia
Best American Roots Performance
Black Pumas – “Colors”
Bonny Light Horseman – “Deep In Love”
Brittany Howard – “Short And Sweet”
Norah Jones & Mavis Staples – “I’ll Be Gone”
* John Prine – “I Remember Everything”
Best American Roots Song
The Secret Sisters – “Cabin”
Sierra Hull – “Ceiling To The Floor”
Sarah Jarosz – “Hometown”
* John Prine – “I Remember Everything”
Lucinda Williams – “Man Without A Soul”
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Ambrose Akinmusire – On The Tender Spot Of Every Calloused Moment
Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science – Waiting Game
Gerald Clayton – Happening: Live At The Village Vanguard
* Chick Corea, Christian McBride, & Brian Blade – Trilogy 2
Redman Mehldau McBride Blade – Roundagain
Best Americana Album
Courtney Marie Andrews – Old Flowers
Hiss Golden Messenger – Terms Of Surrender
* Sarah Jarosz – World On The Ground
Marcus King – El Dorado
Lucinda Williams – Good Souls Better Angels
Best Folk Album
Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman
Leonard Cohen – Thanks For The Dance
Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter
The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return
* Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All The Good Times
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton – Upside Down 2020
Skip Marley – Higher Place
Maxi Priest – It All Comes Back To Love
* Toots & The Maytals – Got To Be Tough
The Wailers – One World
Best Global Music Album
Antibalas – Fu Chronicles
* Burna Boy – Twice As Tall
Bebel Gilberto – Agora
Anoushka Shankar – Love Letters
Tinariwen – Amadjar
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Cody Carnes – Run To The Father
Hillsong Young & Free – All Of My Best Friends
We The Kingdom – Holy Water
Tauren Wells – Citizen Of Heaven
* Kanye West – Jesus Is King
Best Spoken Word Album
Flea – Acid For The Children: A Memoir
Ken Jennings – Alex Trebek – The Answer Is…
* Rachel Maddow – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth
Ronan Farrow – Catch And Kill
Meryl Streep (& Full Cast) – Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White
Best Comedy Album
* Tiffany Haddish – Black Mitvah
Patton Oswalt – I Love Everything
Jim Gaffigan – The Pale Tourist
Bill Burr – Paper Tiger
Jerry Seinfeld – 23 Hours To Kill
Best Musical Theater Album
Amélie
American Utopia On Broadway
* Jagged Little Pill
Little Shop Of Horrors
The Prince Of Egypt
Soft Power
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
Bill & Ted Face The Music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
Frozen 2
* Jojo Rabbit
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Mac Richter – Ad Astra
Kamasi Washington – Becoming
* Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Thomas Newman – 1917
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Taylor Swift – “Beautiful Ghosts”
Brandi Carlile – “Carried Me With You”
Idina Menzel & AURORA – “Into The Unknown”
* Billie Eilish – “No Time To Die”
Cynthia Erivo – “Stand Up”
Best Instrumental Composition
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra – “Baby Jack”
Christian Sands – “Be Water II”
Alexandre Desplat – “Plumfield”
* Maria Schneider – “Sputnik”
Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly Of Shadows Feat. Anna Webber & Eric Miller – “Strata”
Best Recording Package
Coldplay – Everyday Life
Lil Wayne – Funeral
Grouplove – Healer
Caspian – On Circles
* Desert Sessions – Vols. 11 & 12
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Paul McCartney – Flaming Pie (Collector’s Edition)
Grateful Dead – Giants Stadium 1987, 1989, 1991
Depeche Mode – Mode
* Wilco – Ode To Joy
Various Artists – The Story of Ghostly International
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Devon Gilfillian – Black Hole Rainbow
Katie Pruitt – Expectations
* Beck – Hyperspace
Brittany Howard – Jaime
Sierra Hull – 25 Trips
Best Music Film
Beastie Boys Story
Black Is King
We Are Freestyle Love Supreme
* Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice
That Little Ol’ Band From Texas
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
* Andrew Watt
Best Music Video
* Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl”
Future Feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”
Harry Styles – “Adore You”
Woodkid – “Goliath”