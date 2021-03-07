Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, & More Performing At 2021 Grammys

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

News March 7, 2021 1:25 PM By James Rettig

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, & More Performing At 2021 Grammys

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

News March 7, 2021 1:25 PM By James Rettig

The 2021 Grammy Awards are taking place this time next week and the Recording Academy has finally announced who will be performing at the event. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Haim, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, John Mayer, Miranda Lambert, and more will all perform.

The Grammys press release notes that “artists will be coming together, while safely apart” to play, whatever that means. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

The show will air on 3/14 at 8PM ET on CBS and through Paramount+.

James Rettig Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: U2’s “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Bob Seger’s “Shakedown”

    5 days ago

    Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

    2 days ago

    St. Vincent – “Pay Your Way In Pain”

    4 days ago

    Mumford & Sons Banjo Player Praises Right-Wing Troll Andy Ngo

    12 hours ago

    more from News

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest