Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Dua Lipa, & More Performing At 2021 Grammys

The 2021 Grammy Awards are taking place this time next week and the Recording Academy has finally announced who will be performing at the event. Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, BTS, Cardi B, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Post Malone, Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Haim, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, John Mayer, Miranda Lambert, and more will all perform.

The Grammys press release notes that “artists will be coming together, while safely apart” to play, whatever that means. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah.

The show will air on 3/14 at 8PM ET on CBS and through Paramount+.