Did you know the Grammys are this weekend? They kind of snuck up on me this year, pandemic and all — even though if not for the pandemic they’d have already been over by now. Speaking of the pandemic — because when have we as a society not been speaking of it, really — ye olde COVID has forced the Grammys to completely reinvent its broadcast. Sunday night at an undisclosed location in Los Angeles, a list of artists including Taylor Swift, Cardi B, and Billie Eilish will perform on a circle of five stages with a masked crew in the center. There will be no audience present, and the performances will be a mix of live and pre-taped. First-time Grammys producer Ben Winston tells Rolling Stone it will be “part Grammys, part Abbey Road studio session” and also a “bespoke night of music that I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to repeat.”

Will it be weird? Probably! The part where they hand out the awards will probably be weird too, even beyond the clumsiness witnessed at last month’s all-virtual Golden Globes. This year’s field of nominees feels odd, even by Grammys standards. Still, there are some Very Good Options as well as some Very Grammy Options. Sometimes those categories even overlap. With that in mind, here are some suggestions about who should win several categories, as well as predictions of who will win, starting with the four General Field categories.

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Who should win: We can toss Ingrid Andress, the reality TV a cappella singer-turned-rising country star who scored a breakthrough hit with the quarantine ballad “More Hearts Than Mine” because that song ain’t anything special. We can also toss Noah Cyrus (LOL) and D Smoke, who won Netflix’s rapper competition Rhythm & Flow and whose album is basically JV Kendrick Lamar. Kaytranada rules, but his nomination is about a decade too late. It’s basically a race between three wildly different deserving woman rappers (Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, and Chika) and Phoebe Bridgers, who, although not a rapper, certainly has bars. Factoring in talent, commercial success, and the built-in triumph-over-adversity narrative with regard to her shooting, Megan feels like the best choice.

Who will win: The Grammys never miss a chance to reward a talented young white woman over Black rappers, so don’t rule out Bridgers here — especially given the recent fame boost from her big controversial SNL moment.

Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

JP Saxe – “If The World Was Ending” (Feat. Julia Michaels)

Who should win: Song Of The Year is strictly a songwriter’s award, whereas Record Of The Year honors the track in its finished recorded form. With that in mind, Post Malone’s “Circles” feels like the most obvious misstep here — although it’s the only #1 single of the bunch, it’s also the one that feels more like a vibe than a song. This same condition befalls “Black Parade”: It’s contagiously fun when it’s on, which can largely be attributed to great production and performance, but it doesn’t exactly get stuck in your head. “If The World Was Ending,” meanwhile, is the kind of song you wish you could get out of your head. “I Can’t Breathe” is timely and heartfelt but also better as poetry or an essay than as a song. “The Box” is deeply catchy, but I have a hard time believing a song with the lyric “I’m a 2020 president candidate” was the best of the year. “Everything I Wanted” is a perfectly solid Billie Eilish ballad, and it’s no “Bad Guy,” and it would be absurd for her to win this award two years in a row. That leaves “Don’t Start Now,” one of the most winsome pop songs in recent memory, as the best candidate in an underwhelming category.

Who will win: I see this going one of three ways. Dua Lipa could win as part of a dominant night that sees her anointed as the new face of the music industry. Billie Eilish, last year’s new face of the industry, could win. Or H.E.R., who the Grammys have been furiously nominating at every opportunity, will finally take home one of the ceremony’s top trophies. Bet on Dua Lipa.

Record Of The Year

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Black Pumas – “Colors”

DaBaby – “Rockstar” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage (Remix)” (Feat. Beyoncé)

Who should win: Again, this is depressing. I promise that even though there was a pandemic, there was a less depressing list of elite singles to choose from here. The Weeknd is not wrong to be furious about “Blinding Lights” getting left off here. In its absence, we get some monstrously popular radio filler (“Rockstar,” “Circles”), some undistinguished throwback soul (“Colors”), a decent disco pastiche that might have ripped off Skylar Spence (“Say So”), the pile of goop at the end of Post Malone’s genre meltdown (“Circles”), the aforementioned good-not-great Eilish and Beyoncé songs (“Everything I Wanted” and “Black Parade”), the aforementioned immaculate Dua Lipa song, and the Beyoncé-less original version of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” If they’d nominated the “Savage” remix, I’d have given it the nod here, but I’m going with “Don’t Start Now.” UPDATE: I had that one wrong, they did indeed nominate the “Savage” remix. So Grammy people, please give this trophy to Team Houston.

Who will win: You can never rule out some bizarre popular choice like “Circles” or some bizarre obscure choice like “Colors,” but I’m guessing this one will go to Lipa as well.

Album Of The Year

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Black Pumas – Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay – Everyday Life

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol 3

Haim – Women In Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding

Taylor Swift – folklore

Who should win: I don’t think anyone liked the newest Coldplay album more than I did, and even I didn’t remember they released it by the time these nominations dropped. Given the lack of impact it made, Everyday Life is a bizarre inclusion here. Conservatory virtuoso type Jacob Collier and boutique retro soul act Black Pumas at least fit into certain Grammy lanes, even if they deserve to be nowhere near this category. Like every Post Malone album, Hollywood’s Bleeding suffered from way too much filler. Frankly, so did folklore and Chilombo, although I enjoyed both. Future Nostalgia would be a decent choice here: a blockbuster pop album that spun off a bunch of hits, is actually good, and avoided streaming-era bloat. But for reasons described here, Women In Music Pt. III was my actual favorite album of 2020. I worry about how Haim might lean into their worst tendencies after winning a Grammy, but I also can’t advocate against an album I love so much.

Who will win: The big storyline will be, of course, whether the Grammys give this award to Taylor Swift for a third time after snubbing her most recent efforts. Given that folklore helped carry the industry through the pandemic summer, and that it represents a pivot into a certain Grammy-friendly kind of singer-songwriter credibility, it’s easy to imagine that storyline playing out. A Dua Lipa sweep also seems possible, and we can’t ignore the potential for Post Malone to dominate the night. But yeah, I think this will go to folklore, especially since Swift will be on-site to perform.

OK, let’s close this out with a lightning round through some of the genre categories:

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Changes

Lady Gaga – Chromatica

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles – Fine Line

Taylor Swift – folklore

Who should win: Lady Gaga. (Justice for Chromatica!)

Who will win: Dua Lipa.

Best Rock Song

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

Tame Impala – “Lost In Yesterday”

Big Thief – “Not”

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Who should win: Big Thief.

Who will win: Phoebe Bridgers.

Best Rock Performance

Fiona Apple – “Shameika”

Big Thief – “Not”

Phoebe Bridgers – “Kyoto”

HAIM – “The Steps”

Brittany Howard – “Stay High”

Who should win: Big Thief.

Who will win: Haim.

Best Rock Album

Fontaines D.C. – A Hero’s Death

Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka

Grace Potter – Daylight

Sturgill Simpson – Sound & Fury

The Strokes – The New Abnormal

Who should win: The Strokes.

Who will win: The Strokes.

Best Rap Album

D Smoke – Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist – Alfredo

Jay Electronica – A Written Testimony

Nas – King’s Disease

Royce Da 5’9″ – The Allegory

Who should win: Freddie Gibbs & The Alchemist.

Who will win: D Smoke.

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

Robert Glasper – Fuck Yo Feelings

Thundercat – It Is What It Is

Who should win: Thundercat.

Who will win: Jhené Aiko (and I won’t be mad).

Best Folk Album

Bonny Light Horseman – Bonny Light Horseman

Leonard Cohen – Thanks For The Dannce

Laura Marling – Song For Our Daughter

The Secret Sisters – Saturn Return

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings – All The Good Times

Who should win: Laura Marling.

Who will win: Bonny Light Horseman.

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean – “Deep Reverence” (Feat. Nipsey Hussle)

DaBaby – “Bop”

Jack Harlow – “What’s Poppin”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage” (Feat. Beyoncé)

Pop Smoke – “Dior”

Who should win: Pop Smoke.

Who will win: Pop Smoke.

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby – “Rockstar” (Feat. Roddy Ricch)

Drake – “Laugh Now, Cry Later” (Feat. Lil Durk)

Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest In The Room”

Who should win: Drake and Lil Durk.

Who will win: Anderson .Paak.

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple – Fetch The Bolt Cutters

Beck – Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers – Punisher

Brittany Howard – Jaime

Tame Impala – The Slow Rush

Who should win: These are all great choices except for the Beck LP, but come on, Fiona Apple.

Who will win: Fiona Apple? Fiona Apple.