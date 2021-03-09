Zayn: “Fuck The Grammys And Everyone Associated”

Zayn is the latest musician to take a swing at the Grammys this year. “Fuck the grammys and everyone associated,” the former One Direction member tweeted earlier today. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

As Billboard points out, Zayn was not eligible to be nominated for any awards this year. His third solo album, Nobody Is Listening, came out this past January, months after the eligibility window for 2021 Grammys ended.

Zayn was nominated for a Grammy in 2018 for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” his collaboration with Taylor Swift from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, though he didn’t win. One Direction was never nominated for a Grammy. His former bandmate Harry Styles picked up his first-ever nominations this year for his solo album Fine Line.

Previously in artists being mad at the Grammys this year: the Weeknd, Justin Bieber, most of the nominees for Best Children’s Album.

Music’s Biggest Night takes place this coming Sunday, 3/14.