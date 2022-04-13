Watch Björk Play A Witch In A Scene From The Northman

News April 13, 2022 11:46 AM By Tom Breihan
0

Next week, we all get to see Björk’s face blown up bigger-than-life on a movie-theater screen, and it’s the first time we’ll get that opportunity in a long time. Two years ago, we learned that Robert Eggers, director of The Witch and The Lighthouse, had cast Björk as a “Slav witch” in his Viking-revenge epic The Northman. It’ll be Björk’s first proper feature-film acting role since her star turn in Lars Von Trier’s Dancer In The Dark in 2000 — a shoot that Björk famously hated. We’ve already caught a glimpse of Björk in the trailer for The Northman, but now there’s a clip online that gives a slightly longer look at Björk’s return to the screen.

In the new clip, we see Björk whispering some words of prophecy to Alexander Skarsgård’s lead character Amleth. She gets a proper movie-star introduction, with a dramatic face reveal, and the clip makes effective use of her accent and her strange, unique intensity. Robert Eggers co-wrote the screenplay for The Northman with the Icelandic poet Sjón, who co-wrote Björk songs like “Jóga,” “Oceania,” and “I’ve Seen It All.” It seems safe to say that he understands how to write for Björks’ voice. Watch the clip below, via NME.

The Northman reaches theaters 4/22, and its cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill Skarsgård, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Ethan Hawke, and Claes Bang. It looks tight as fuck.

