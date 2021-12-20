Watch Björk As Seeress In The Trailer For Robert Eggers’ The Northman

News December 20, 2021 10:19 AM By Chris DeVille

Last year came the exciting news that Björk had been cast as a Slav witch in The Northman, the new film from The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers, alongside the likes of Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, and Willem Dafoe. Billed as “an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder,” the movie marks Björk’s first acting gig since her famously tortured star turn in Lars Von Trier’s Dancer In The Dark in 2000. Eggers cowrote the screenplay with the Icelandic poet, novelist, and lyricist Sjón, who has been collaborating with Björk since back in her Sugarcubes days.

The trailer for The Northman is out now, and it contains a brief glimpse of Björk in character as Seeress, the aforementioned witch. Watch it below, and remember for whom you shed your last teardrop.

The Northman will be released to theaters on 4/22/22.

