Lizzo is back! Since her critically acclaimed Grammy-winning album, 2019’s Cuz I Love You, Lizzo released a summer 2021 collaboration with Cardi B, “Rumors,” and launched her Yitty shapewear line. Now, Lizzo has returned to us with a brand-new single, “About Damn Time,” a funk-pop cut with tons of instant-classic Lizzo-isms (i.e., “It’s thicc o’clock”). “About Damn Time,” which also comes with a video, is the lead single from Lizzo’s fourth LP, SPECIAL, due July 15.

Lizzo, who is also set to host and be the musical guest on Saturday Night Live this weekend, gave some context around “About Damn Time” and SPECIAL to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Here’s what she said about “About Damn Time”:

I’m made the song of the summer with “About Damn Time”. I’m in my bag, and my bag is music. I’m good at music. It’s what I do. “About Damn Time” can lead into so many conversations. It’s about damn time I feel better, it’s about damn time we get out this pandemic. It’s about damn time we to get the first black female Supreme Court Justice. There’s so many things. It’s about damn time we popped the champagne. It’s about damn time the tequila got here. I have to give props to Ricky [Reed] and Blake Slatkin. I was in my diva bag on this one, because I thought I was done with my album, Zane. I was like, “I’m done, no more songs.” Then they were like, “Yo, we think we got something,” and I was like, “I ain’t coming to the studio unless it’s a hit.” They played a track, I heard the track, and I was like, “I’ll be there in 10 minutes.” You know what I’m saying? When I got there, the idea is disco was revolutionary for a lot of people, disco and funk. This was intentionally disco, funk, something to walk to coming out of this dark time. This was intentional, the genre of music.

And here’s some more info around SPECIAL:

I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I’m writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that’s been running rampant in this world, energetically into love. That’s the point. I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love. I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love.

Watch and listen to “About Damn Time” below.

SPECIAL is out 7/15 via Nice Life Recording Company/Atlantic Records. Pre-order here.