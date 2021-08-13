Lizzo – “Rumors” (Feat. Cardi B)

New Music August 13, 2021 12:00 AM By James Rettig

It’s been over two years since Lizzo exploded in popularity, partially because of the release of her 2019 album Cuz I Love You but also because of the surprising long-tail of some earlier singles, including “Good As Hell” and “Truth Hurts,” which made Lizzo a chart and pop cultural force to be reckoned with. Since that flurry of award-winning activity, though, Lizzo has been quietly working on a follow-up to all of that commotion. Today, the first fruits of that labor are upon us: “Rumors,” Lizzo’s first new track in two years, is out now. It boasts a guest feature from Cardi B and is presumably the kickoff for a whole new Lizzo album cycle. Check it out below.

“Rumors” is out now via Atlantic.

